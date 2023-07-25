Japan police arrests father & daughter for beheading man whose head was found in their house

Warning: This article contains descriptions of mutilation. Discretion is advised.

A father and daughter pair were arrested by the Japanese police on Jul. 24 for the suspected decapitation of a 62-year-old man.

The man’s headless and naked body was discovered on Jul. 2 in a hotel room in Sapporo, Hokkaido, according to Japan Times.

The incident took place at Susukino, a red-light district populated with short-stay hotels.

Brutal murder

The man, identified to be Hitoshi Ura, had resided near the city.

Tamura Runa, 29, and her father Tamura Osamu, 59, have been arrested under suspicion for the mutilation, possession and abandonment of a dead body, Mainichi Shimbun reported.

Security footage showed Ura and another individual checking into the Sapporo at approximately 10:50pm on Jul. 1.

The other individual then left the hotel alone at 2am on Jul. 2.

According to sources cited by Japan Times, this individual had a small build and was clad in women's clothing and a wide-brimmed hat when checking in.

The person was later seen wearing black clothes when leaving the hotel.

Closed-circuit television footage also showed the suspect leaving a large suitcase, according to NHK World.

Father suspected of ferrying daughter

The younger Tamura allegedly committed the murder herself as there did not seem to be a third individual present at the hotel room, Kyodo News reported.

Her father, who works as a psychiatrist at a hospital, is under suspicion of fetching her to and from the hotel.

The police suspect that the younger Tamura and Ura knew each other, but declined to comment if the two suspects had admitted to the allegations, according to Japan Times.

Head found at home

Through an autopsy, it was revealed that Ura died of hemorrhagic shock due to losing blood from stab wounds.

His head was sliced off with a blade and allegedly taken away by the duo, while his body was subsequently discovered by a hotel worker who wondered why he had not checked out.

The head was later found at the suspects’ home during a property search, said the police on Jul. 25, Kyodo News reported.

Tamura’s wife, Hiroko, 60, was also arrested under the same suspicion.

An autopsy will be conducted on the man’s head, according to investigators.

Top image via NHK World News video & Google Maps