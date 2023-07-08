Beautiful murals painted by father-son pair can be spotted at Anak Bukit Viaduct along Rail Corridor

Looking for something to do on the weekends?

Why not consider stretching your legs and visiting the newly opened Jalan Anak Bukit access node along the Singapore Rail Corridor?

There, you will not only get to enjoy the sights of nature but also the beautiful bird murals.

Murals by father-son duo

If you need some convincing, here is a sneak preview of the murals, as shared by the vice-president of Nature Society Leong Kwok Peng.

The vibrantly-coloured murals feature local flora and fauna.

More precisely, they showcase birds commonly seen in Singapore, such as the Rose-ringed Parakeet, Crested Goshawk, Asian koel (also known as the uwu bird), and the Black-naped oriole to list a few, in their natural habitats or mid-flight.

Leong, who is also a member of the Friends of Bukit Timah Forest (FOBTF) Facebook group, said the murals were done by a father-son duo.

However, he does not know who the artists are, and there is little information on their identities online.

Regardless of who they are, their murals have been warmly received by individuals online.

Those who came across Leong's post said the murals were beautiful and called for more of such initiatives to add artwork to public spaces.

Jalan Anak Bukit node along Rail Corridor

Jalan Anak Bukit is one of 24 nodes along the Rail Corridor (North) which opened on Feb. 10, 2023.

A new access point to the Jalan Anak Bukit node opened on Jul. 6, 2023, with Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann attending the event.

She participated in the tree-planting activities with FOBTB members to mark the occasion.

According to Leong and FOBTB members, the murals and access point are under Anak Bukit viaduct.

About the Rail Corridor

The Rail Corridor cuts across Singapore, spanning a total of 24km and connecting northern Singapore, Kranji, to southern Singapore, Tanjong Pagar.

The green passage serves as a recreational corridor for people and also allows wildlife movement between major green spaces.

The Rail Corridor is mostly unlit at night to facilitate nocturnal wildlife movement.

Top image Leong Kwok Peng/Facebook.