Restricted view tickets for all 11 Jacky Cheung S'pore shows to go on sale on Jul. 11

Didn't get tickets to any of Jacky Cheung's 11 shows because they were all sold out?

Fret not, as concert promoter Unusual Entertainment announced on Jul. 10 that a limited number of restricted view tickets will be released for sale on Jul. 11 at 12pm.

The shows, which are part of his "Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour", will be held over four weekends from Jul. 14 to Aug. 4 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium (SIS).

Tickets to his additional two shows in August were earlier snapped up on Jun. 30.

Ticketing details

Tickets for the limited restricted view seats will go on sale from Jul. 11, 12pm via:

Online: Ticketmaster.sg

Hotline: +65 3158 8588

All SingPost outlets

