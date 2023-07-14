Back

Italians outraged after judge clears caretaker of groping student as it lasted 'under 10 seconds'

The judge ruled that the caretaker had only groped the female student briefly, which did not constitute an offence.

Daniel Seow | July 14, 2023, 06:13 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

After an Italian judge let off a caretaker for groping a school girl because it lasted less than 10 seconds, young people in the country have taken to social media to express their outrage.

Their method of protest -- posting 10-second videos showing themselves touching intimate areas, to indicate how long that actually is.

The incident

The incident involved a 17-year-old female student at a high school in Rome.

In April 2022, she was walking up a staircase to class with a friend, when she felt her trousers fall from her waist, before a hand touched her buttocks and grabbed her underwear, according to the BBC.

When she turned around, the man remarked, "Love, you know I was joking."

The man, 66-year-old caretaker Antonio Avola, was subsequently reported to the police. He later confessed that he had groped her, but maintained it was a joke.

Avola was put on trial for charges of sexual assault, with prosecutors seeking a three-and-a-half year jail term.

However, the judge ruled that the grope, which lasted “between five and 10 seconds”, was too short to constitute a crime, reported the Guardian.

The judge added that it was doubtful if Avola had intended to molest her, and deemed the act a "brief and awkward manoeuvre without lust".

10-second videos on social media

After the ruling, numerous Italian users on social media put up videos of themselves touching intimate body parts while staring silently at the camera, typically with a timer that counts down from 10 seconds.

Accompanying the videos are the hashtags "palpata breve" (a brief groping) or "10secondi" (10 seconds), which are currently trending on TikTok and Instagram in Italy.

And while the clips may be uncomfortable to watch, they demonstrate how long 10 seconds can feel.

One of the first to post a 10-second video was Paolo Camili, an Italian actor in "The White Lotus" television series.

The trend picked up among other Italian social media users, both men and women alike, with the protesters usually criticising the ruling at the end of the video.

Influencer Francesco Cicconetti wrote on Instagram, "Who decides that 10 seconds is not a long time? Who times the seconds, while you're being harassed?"

"Men don't have the right to touch women's bodies, not even for a second - let alone five or 10."

Previous controversial rulings

This is not the first time Italian judges have been criticised for controversial rulings on sexual assault cases.

In 2022, an Italian court acquitted a man of rape on the grounds that the woman leaving her toilet door open was an “invitation” and “gave him hope”.

In 2017, a panel of three female judges in Ancona cleared two men of rape charges, partly because they considered the alleged victim “too masculine” to be an attractive target.

This ruling was scrapped two years later, when Italy’s highest appeals court ordered a retrial.

And in February 2017, a court in Turin dropped rape charges against a man because the alleged victim did not scream loud enough.

Top images from Instagram / Paolo Camilli on TikTok.

M’sia car seen stuck on Johor bridge meant for pedestrians & motorcycles

Please don’t try this, even if you’re rushing.

July 14, 2023, 05:46 PM

S’pore migrant worker who survived explosion to start primary school in Bangladesh now hopes to expand to secondary

Rahman Mohammad Ataur's school offers an opportunity to underprivileged children in his village to receive an education that they otherwise might not have access to.

July 14, 2023, 05:02 PM

Man in GrabFood rider uniform tries to hit another man along Yishun Ave 2

The man who was being assaulted then followed the man in the GrabFood uniform willingly.

July 14, 2023, 05:00 PM

See Mixue's Snow Kings at new City Hall outlet till Jul. 16, 2023

May the chaos ensue.

July 14, 2023, 04:53 PM

You don’t have to be a student to enjoy a game of netball at Kallang

Sweat it out and have some fun.

July 14, 2023, 04:32 PM

Suspended lawyer M Ravi charged with slapping man, shouting loudly near Yio Chu Kang MRT station

He will return to court on Jul. 28.

July 14, 2023, 04:28 PM

Who is Ong Beng Seng, the S'porean PR billionaire arrested in Iswaran probe?

"If you want to meet him... just head for where the prettiest women are," an acquaintance said of the tycoon in 1989.

July 14, 2023, 04:16 PM

Thieves steal 200kg safe from Bedok temple that contained at least S$3,000 of offerings

Police investigations are underway.

July 14, 2023, 04:01 PM

CPIB probe Iswaran: PAP MPs file Parliament questions following residents' concerns

Other PAP MPs have urged patience and reassured residents.

July 14, 2023, 03:30 PM

Bali to impose S$13.30 tourism tax on foreign visitors from 2024 onwards

The tax will be used for environmental and cultural protection, as well building infrastructure.

July 14, 2023, 02:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.