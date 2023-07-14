Back

S Iswaran arrested on same day as Ong Beng Seng, both released on bail: CPIB

Ong's request to travel was assessed and acceded to by CPIB. His bail quantum was also increased to S$100,000.

Zhangxin Zheng | July 14, 2023, 09:47 PM

Events

In a statement to the media on July 14, 2023, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said that both Transport Minister S Iswaran and Ong Beng Seng, Managing Director of Hotel Properties Limited, were arrested on Jul. 11, 2023.

Both individuals were subsequently released on bail, CPIB added.

As part of bail conditions, subjects’ passports are impounded.

"Subjects on bail can however make requests to travel overseas. CPIB will assess such requests on a case-by-case basis," CPIB said.

Ong's request to travel overseas was assessed and acceded to by CPIB. His bail quantum was also increased to S$100,000.

Upon his return to Singapore, Ong is required to report to CPIB and surrender his passport to the Bureau.

CPIB added that no further details can be provided, as investigations are ongoing.

Background

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Jul. 12 that he has instructed Iswaran to take a leave of absence until CPIB's investigations are completed.

CPIB revealed earlier on Jul. 12 that Iswaran is assisting in its investigations into a case that the agency uncovered.

Investigations started on Jul. 11, after PM Lee gave CPIB his concurrence on Jul. 6 to launch a formal investigation.

Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport during Iswaran's leave of absence.

Top image from S Iswaran's Facebook page.

