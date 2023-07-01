Back

Invitation to Musk & Zuckerberg to fight at Colosseum "unfounded": Italy's Ministry of Culture

Hannah Martens | July 01, 2023, 01:41 PM

Events

With the possibility of two of the world's wealthiest men taking their fights offline and into the real world, another rumour popped up surrounding the location of the potential Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg fight - the Colosseum in Rome, Italy.

Home to the gladiators of old, the idea of Musk and Zuckerberg in a fistfight at the Colosseum appears poetic.

However, Italy's Ministry of Culture issued a statement denying that they invited the tech icons to fight at the Colosseum, reported ET Canada.

"There has been no formal contact from the Ministry nor any written document, even if the news appears tasty it is unfounded," the ministry said.

"If Zuckerberg and Musk wanted to perform in the Colosseum they would have to make a non-violent challenge," it added.

Musk tweeted his proposal to fight at the Colosseum

On Jun. 30, Musk tweeted, "Some chance fight happens in Colosseum", with a follow-up tweet that he needed to work on his endurance.

Musk's claim was fuelled further when TMZ reported that sources said the Italian Minister of Culture had allegedly reached out to Zuckerberg about staging the fight at the Colosseum.

TMZ sources also claimed that Musk and Zuckerberg would "love for the fight to go down at the Colosseum".

TMZ claimed that Zuckerberg's people passed the message to UFC President Dana White, who then contacted the Italian Minister of Culture.

On the possibility of the fight happening, TMZ shared that Musk and Zuckerberg are "all in" and are negotiating with White about the details of the battle "daily".

According to ET Canada, White apparently confirmed that he had conversations with both CEOs about setting up the fight.

How did the prospect of a fight start?

While Musk and Zuckerberg spar online, the fight might move offline after a sarcastic reply from Musk after The Verge reported Meta was building an advertiser-friendly Twitter competitor called "Threads".

Musk said, "Earth can't wait to be exclusively under Zuck's thumb with no other options. At least it will be 'sane'. Was worried for a moment" and a netizen warned Musk to be careful as Zuckerberg does Ju Jitsu now.

Screenshot via Twitter

Musk replied he was up for a cage match if Zuckerberg was.

Screenshot via Twitter

Zuckerberg responded to Musk via his Instagram stories with a screenshot of Musk's tweet and the caption, "Send me location".

Top photos via Elon Musk/Twitter, Mark Zuckerberg/Instagram

