Bride in Indonesia allegedly passes away 5 minutes after signing marriage contract

The bride was an orphan and leaves behind her husband and two siblings.

Keyla Supharta | July 07, 2023, 11:03 AM

A bride in Indonesia allegedly passed away five minutes after signing the Ijab Kabul (Islamic marriage contract), supposedly due to fatigue and hypertension.

According to Indonesian news site Tribunthe incident occurred on Jun. 2 in Palembang, South Sumatra.

Cries echoed throughout the place

A video documenting the incident was initially uploaded on TikTok and quickly spread to other social media platforms.

The viral video shows a vehicle with the words mobil jenazah (hearse) entering a lawn full of wedding decorations. There was a prominent banner showing the couple's face with a text that read "the wedding".

The sound of crying echoed throughout the place as the coffin carrying the bride was being taken out of the hearse.

Wedding guests watched as the coffin was brought into the house.

Full of happiness only for five minutes

A text embedded in the video said that "the marriage that was full of happiness only for five minutes [quickly] changed into grief".

According to Tribun, the bride collapsed five minutes after signing the marriage contract due to exhaustion and hypertension.

Indonesian media Detik said that the bride had fallen sick before the wedding and was even admitted to the hospital.

The bride was an orphan and leaves behind a husband and two siblings.

Top image via @viralyes/Instagram.

