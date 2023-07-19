'I'm the underdog': Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song on running against Tharman & George Goh

As someone "relatively unknown" who has never been in the political arena, presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song recognises that he might be seen as the underdog in this race.

"But the decision lies with the people of Singapore," he added.

"That is why I want the people of Singapore to understand the reasons why I'm standing. So they will be the ultimate decision maker."

Why is he running?

Speaking at a Jul. 19 doorstop at the Elections Department (ELD) where he was collecting his papers, Ng stressed that he is an "independent" candidate, with no political affiliation.

"Because of my work in the GIC and MAS, there might be a perception that I'm part of the establishment," he said.

"It was a very meaningful experience for me, and I'm very proud of it. But we must make a distinction between establishment, and government, or the ruling party."

Ng said that he has "never been a member of any political party", including the People's Action Party (PAP).

However, he noted that it was "inevitable that when you serve in public service at the highest levels, you interact with ministers and permanent secretaries".

Ng explained that he had been a member of the establishment, but never been a member of any political party, and therefore he is "independent".

He had earlier mentioned in his speech he believes the president should be "above politics" and "independent of any political party".

"An independent president is better able to unite our country," he added.

Why now?

Ng also spoke about the recent deluge of "negative news", that had raised concerns about the integrity of public officers.

"So I feel that at a time like this, it is so important that good people should come forward to serve their country," he explained.

"Because the future of Singapore depends particularly on good people coming forward to serve the country."

He added that Singapore needs more younger Singaporeans to step forward, whether to serve in the government or the opposition.

"Hopefully I can set an example."

What about the other candidates?

When asked if he had anything to say about the other presidential hopefuls, Ng answered that he is "very glad that other good people have also come forward to stand for the presidency, former Deputy Prime Minister Tharman and Mr George Goh".

He added: "I think we need more of such people to come forward like me, to serve Singapore."

But Ng noted that every hopeful first has to be certified eligible and whether they have the necessary qualifications to stand for election.

"So I hope to be certified eligible," he concluded.

Top photo by Andrew Koay