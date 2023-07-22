25 people, aged 31 to 76, arrested for illegal gambling activities along Gambas Crescent

13 men and 12 women were arrested on Jul. 20 for their suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities along Gambas Crescent.

A 39-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were allegedly found to have acted as a gaming service provider to 23 others, aged 31 to 76, at an industrial premise along Gambas Crescent, between Woodlands and Sembawang.

Officers from the Woodlands Police Division seized cash amounting to S$19,752, 11 hand phones and gaming-related paraphernalia, according to a police news release.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Under the Gambling Control Act 2022, anyone who is found to be involved in unlawful gaming or betting operations may be fined up to S$200,00 and imprisoned for up to five years in jail.

Any person who gambles with an unlawful gambling service provider may be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

"The police takes a serious view of all forms of illegal gambling activities and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those who are involved in such activities."

