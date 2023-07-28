I joined the police on a midnight raid of a Thai disco at Orchard Plaza

Huddled amidst a group of reporters and officers from the Tanglin Police Division in Orchard Plaza at midnight, I had little clue what to expect.

We were led up to the doors of a Thai disco. Before we entered, police officers informed us that all operations inside the disco had been halted, and that all lights were switched on.

A police raid was in progress.

Then, the police led us into the establishment, where we were confronted with a 400-odd crowd of loud partygoers and much commotion.

I squeezed past merry patrons. The air smelled sweet, and the floor was sticky.

The partygoers' eyes trailed the group of reporters and police, and for good reason, with our bulky camera equipment, we stuck out like a sore thumb.

The VIP rooms to the side of the main dance floor were used as interrogation and containment rooms.

I stepped into one of the rooms, and between the many officers and reporters, there was barely enough space to move and walk.

Everyone's attention was focused on 12 dolled-up and well-dressed young women seated on a plush couch. They were being interrogated by police officers for employment-related offences, such as work permit violations.

The expressions on the women were curiously varied – some were smiling calmly, and some were sobbing. However, when each took their turns to answer the officer's questions, there was clear desperation in all of their voices.

The officers asked the women to empty their bags on the table, revealing documentation, foreign passports and the occasional e-vaporiser.

As the officers rifled though the items on the tables, I learned that they were looking for something specific -- expired work permits or improper documentation.

The women, who were mostly self-employed hostesses, came from all over the world -- Taiwan, Vietnam, Korea, Thailand and more.

One of the women was found to have an expired work permit. Jotting down her particulars, the police officer asked if she could provide her passport.

She said that her boyfriend held her passport, and added that her boyfriend was in the main room of the club.

The officer demanded that she call her boyfriend into the room, but the lady looked reluctant.

I made my way into another room. A group of youths were interrogated by a Health Science Authority (HSA) officer. He had found an e-vaporiser and wanted to know which of the youths it belonged to.

Upon seeing the camera, the youths held up their phones to their face to avoid being filmed. Each of them denied owning it. I was told that any e-vaporisers found that night would be disposed of.

That night, a group of nine women and one man were arrested at the Thai disco and another nightclub for various infringements.

They were escorted out of the disco with their heads downs and hands behind their backs, and into two waiting vans, one belonging to the police and one belonging to the ICA.

The sight of flashing cameras and the line of handcuffed folks being led away certainly caught the eye of many people in the vicinity, as they tore away from their chats and smoke breaks to clamour around, watching the commotion.

Throughout the entire night, I found it peculiar that everyone was extremely cooperative. From the partygoers who surely had their night spoiled, to those being questioned and detained, none behaved out-of-line or rowdily.

The men and women, aged between 25 and 32, were arrested for offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act, Societies Act and Immigration Act.

Furthermore, one man and four women, aged between 28 and 33, were caught with e-vaporisers, which is an offence under the Tobacco Act.

"The police have conducted a series of anti-crime operations targeting unlawful activities such as illegal online gambling and conducting enforcement checks in public entertainment outlets. We will continue to sustain the enforcement tempo and work with other agencies on joint operations for maximum effectiveness. Those found engaging in unlawful activities will be dealt with sternly," said Teo Yee Lay, the deputy commander of the Tanglin Police Division.

Multi-agency enforcement blitz

The raid that I attended was part of a multi-agency enforcement blitz that went on from Jun. 16 to Jul. 23. It rounded up a total of 1,087 men and 609 women, aged between 12 and 92.

During the five week period, officers from the SPF were supported by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), HSA, ICA, Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Singapore Customs in conducting the blitz.

Gregory Tan, the director of the operations department, expressed his appreciation to all the agencies involved for their strong support and commended the officers for their professionalism and excellent teamwork during the enforcement blitz.

"We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and to report any criminal or suspicious activities to the Police. Singapore remains safe and secure due to the strong support and trust from the public, who act as our eyes and ears in the fight against crime," Tan said.

