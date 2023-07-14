Hebe Tien, A-Lin, Kelly Yu & more to perform at S'pore Mandopop festival from Oct. 28-29, 2023

One Love Asia Festival is slated to return to Singapore on Oct. 28 and 29, 2023.

This will be the island's second time hosting the music and lifestyle fair, after it amassed 20,000 local fans in 2022 and Malaysia in early 2023.

New and expanded line-up

The two-day event boasts a star-studded line-up of internationally acclaimed and emerging artistes, including Hebe Tien, Lala Hsu, A-Lin, Karencici, Crowd Lu, and Kelly Yu.

The festival is also upping the ante with the addition of two extra acts for the opening – Simply Live Band on day one, and Eve Ai on day two.

Apart from 40-minute long performances, participants can expect to enjoy an array of food and drinks and take part in fringe activities in between acts.

Tickets

Passes will be available via SISTIC from 11am on Jul. 15, 2023.

For an up-close view of your favourite artist on stage, you might want to fork out a little more for a Premium Admission Pass.

More information can be found via the festival's Instagram.

General Admission: S$158/day or S$288 for two-day pass

Premium Admission: S$188/day or S$328 for two-day pass

Sale starts: Jul. 15, 2023, 11am

Event date and time: Oct. 28 and 29, 2023, doors open at 4pm

Venue: Bayfront Event Space

