GrabFood rider throws food on floor as customer's house was too far, gets banned by Grab

A man took to Facebook to share his unsatisfactory experience with a GrabFood delivery man who threw his McDonald's order on the cabinet and floor after the delivery man said that the man's house was too far for him.

Asher Ashvin shared screenshots of his conversation with the delivery rider on the platform.

Customer's address is too far

Asher ordered McDonald's at NEX with GrabFood on Jun. 30, 2023. and was waiting for it to be delivered when the rider messaged him, claiming that the McDonald's outlet at Potong Pasir was nearer to the address.

"From NEX [to] go[to] your address [is] too far," the driver wrote.

The driver then detailed how he tried calling Grab to change Asher's order location.

He then went on to complain that the McDonald's at NEX was jammed as there were many riders there and customers taking away their orders.

The driver then messaged Asher: "Good luck waiting".

When Asher suggested that the driver cancel the order, the driver explained that he had "no problem" with the pick-up address, just Asher's address.

"I'm just saying that the nearest [McDonald's] to your address is Potong Pasir.

Now I cannot cancel."

The driver explained that he was "on auto accept", and the jobs were "given randomly", and it just so happened the driver got Asher's address.

Food thrown on top of shoe cabinets and floor

When Asher's food was delivered, he went out of his to see his order thrown haphazardly on the cabinets outside his house.

The paper bag containing his food had a large hole, and another bag was lying on its side.

In another video, Asher showed the extent of the damage, with the content of the drink split, fries strewn on the floor, and the bag all torn and broken.

In his caption, Asher expressed his anger over the incident.

"Very very very bad experience with THIS PARTICULAR GrabFood delivery rider. Felt like smacking him for the way he treated the food that was meant to be eaten. In the end, cannot eat at all. If you don’t like your job, please find another. You little s**t."

Rider banned on Grab

Asher shared that Grab had contacted him to gather more details regarding the incident.

Later in the comments, he shared that Grab had returned to him and apologised, escalating the issue to "their higher authority".

He also said that someone from Grab told him that the rider had previous complaints, and Grab has banned the rider from the platform with effect from Jul. 1, 2023.

In response to Mothership's queries, Grab confirmed that the delivery-partner had been banned from their platform following a thorough investigation.

All images via Asher Ashvin/Facebook