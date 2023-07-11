Missing German man in Thailand found dismembered & stuffed into freezer in house

A German man who has been missing in Thailand since Jul. 4 has been found dead.

The 62-year-old property broker Hans Peter Ralter Mack had told his Thai wife on that day, that he was meeting a realtor, according to Khaosod English.

A missing persons poster subsequently put out by his family offered a reward of three million baht (S$115,555) for any information.

Hidden in freezer

On Jul. 10, police discovered his body dismembered and hidden in a 1.5m-long freezer.

Prior to finding the body, a Thai couple told police they had been hired by a German woman to transport the freezer to a house in Nong Prue district near Pattaya.

According to Bangkok Post, police used CCTV footage to identify another accomplice, a German man, who drove the pickup truck used to transport the freezer.

At the house, police found an electric saw and rope.

The victim's head and limbs had been separated from his torso and placed in bags inside the freezer.

(1/2) BREAKING: Police have found the lifeless body of German man Hans Peter Ralter Mack, 62, stuffed inside a large icebox Monday night after 11pm. Police traced the suspicious box through CCTV cameras close to where Mack's Mercedes Benz was parked.

#Thailand #choburi #Germany pic.twitter.com/hDgX1lT9pd — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 11, 2023

Police have listed extortion as a reason for his death, Bangkok Post stated, as around two million baht (S$77,037) was taken out out of Mack's bank account.

His Mercedes was found in the parking lot of a condominium in Nong Prue a day before his body was discovered, and police found traces of cleaning solvent on the seats, dashboard and steering wheel of the car, reported AP.

Two foreign nationals are now wanted in relation to Mack’s killing, Khaosod English stated.

Mack has been a resident of Thailand for several years.

He has two sons from a previous marriage.

Top photo from Thailiving Law / FB and เรารักพัทยา / FB