Researchers find site near Sembawang hot spring may be significant geothermal energy resource

Local researchers have found that Singapore possesses a "significant" geothermal resource near Sembawang hot spring, announced Nanyang Technological University (NTU) in a Jul. 18 press release.

This could potentially be a consistent source of clean energy in addition to solar power.

The study was jointly conducted by researchers from NTU and TUMCREATE, the Technical University of Munich's multidisciplinary research platform located in Singapore, and in collaboration with Surbana Jurong, a Temasek-owned urban, infrastructure, and managed services consulting firm.

Details of the study

Geothermal energy is a renewable energy source generated by the slow decay of radioactive particles in the earth's core, resulting in the continuous creation of heat within the earth, according to the United States Energy Information Administration.

As part of the study, the team drilled an exploratory slim hole 1.1.km into the ground at Admiralty Lane, which, according to Google Maps, is located approximately 3.5km away from Sembawang Hot Spring Park.

The drilling pulled up rock core samples of Simpang granite, which is the underlying rock formation.

Subsequently, the team measured the rock temperatures at different depths.

Based on the collected samples, the average temperature of the Simpang granite found at a depth of 1.1km at the site is between 60°C and 90°C — hot enough to cook a soft-boiled egg.

Through data extrapolation, the team estimated that the geothermal site at Admiralty Lane could have a temperature of 200°C at depths of 4km to 5km and deeper.

Additionally, the team also discovered that the Simpang granite at Admiralty Lane has high heat flows, a term which refers to the movement of geothermal energy from the earth's interior to its surface, according to Southern Methodist University.

In fact, its heat flows are twice as much as the global average, excluding those found in conventional geothermal areas in the vicinity of volcanoes.

What does this all mean for Singapore?

With more research and development, Singapore could potentially leverage such geothermal resources to meet both its industrial and residential needs.

Examples of applications of this energy source at lower temperatures include food processing and water desalination, whereas those at higher temperatures include district cooling, pulp and paper processing, as well as electricity and hydrogen generation.

This discovery could "potentially unlock a low-carbon energy source that is constant regardless of weather conditions – unlike solar – and abundant, possibly lasting decades", according to NTU Vice President of Industry Lam Khin Yong.

Furthermore, this will enhance Singapore's energy security, "bringing down the cost of energy for businesses and consumers", said Managing Director of Energy & Industrial at Surbana Jurong, Tan Wooi Leong.

Moving forward, the team has shared their findings in detail with the Energy Market Authority and recommended further investigations, which will provide more data to evaluate the total amount of heat stored in Singapore's deep subsurface rock, the speed of heat transfer, and the amount of energy generation it may support, amongst others.

