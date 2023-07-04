Back

FairPrice garbage bags 'conveniently located at checkout', store says products are not new

Strategic placement?

Zi Shan Kow | July 04, 2023, 03:14 PM

If you didn't already know, a mandatory plastic bag charge at major supermarkets kicked in yesterday (Jul. 3).

Now, each disposable carrier bag will cost at least five cents.

Leading up to the date, one keen-eyed netizen at FairPrice recently noticed garbage bags were being sold, and claimed they were "conveniently located" near checkout.

In a Facebook post, he shared photos of the said items on display, available in various sizes.

A bundle of 60 small plastic bags is sold for S$2.60. Each bag costs about 4.3 cents.

Single-use bags are not new products

Mothership reached out to FairPrice to enquire if this is a new development.

A FairPrice Group spokesperson shared that single-use plastic bags and food-safe bags, including the ones shown in the picture, have been available for purchase over the years and are not new items for sale.

However, the spokesperson did not comment on the purportedly strategic location of the plastic bags, as implied by the Facebook user.

Initiatives to reduce plastic bags

FairPrice group said that it is aware that a change in consumption habits "will take time to cultivate", but are "optimistic" that the charge will help customers "take that first step towards sustainable shopping habits".

FairPrice has launched several initiatives since 2007 to encourage customers to change their behaviour when it comes to plastic bag use.

Since 2019, selected supermarkets and convenience stores under the group have been charging customers for plastic bags under its "No Plastic Bag" initiative.

The initiative saved a record 57 million plastic bags in 2022, according to the spokesperson.

FairPrice also hosts Bring Your Own Bag bag racks at seven outlets in Singapore, where customers can donate their excess reusable bags for other customers to use.

The spokesperson said the group will assess the potential of scaling this pilot to more FairPrice outlets islandwide.

All images via Shih-Tung Ngiam/Facebook.

