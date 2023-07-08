Taiwanese fried ice cream Frozen Heart opens 1st S'pore outlet at Jewel Changi

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

If you're an ice cream lover and felt an unknown force calling you to Jewel Changi this week, it's because Frozen Heart opened there on Jul. 6.

A popular ice cream chain hailing from Taiwan, Frozen Heart replaces your traditional ice cream cone with a golden milky toast.

Hot and cold ice cream

The ice cream and fried ice cream sold at the store are made in Taiwan before being flown over to Singapore.

Giving the classic dessert a hot twist, the creamy ice cream is wrapped in a crispy, fried coating.

Frozen Heart has more than 50 flavours in Taiwan, which rotate every three months or so.

Flavours at the Jewel Changi outlet range from classic tastes like Vanilla and Swiss Chocolate, to local premium delights like Golden Pillow Durian and Aurora Starry Sky.

"One of the more unique flavours was the Apple-flavoured blueberry! It has a tinge of lemon also, so it’s not jelak and can go down quite well. I ate four," our colleague remarked.

Premium flavours cost S$4.50 each, while classic ones are priced at S$3.80 per piece.

Gelato cups

If the paradoxical combination isn't for you, you can also enjoy something that's more your cup of tea (or rather, your cup of ice cream).

Gelato cups here offer a variety of seven flavours including Pistachio (S$6.50), Rose Litchi (S$5.80), and Papaya Milk (S$5.80).

Here's the full spread.

Frozen Heart indicated that it wishes to open more outlets around the island, but no firm plans have been made yet.

Frozen Heart

Address: Jewel Changi Airport, #B2-258

Opening hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top images via Lee Wei Lin and Frozen Heart.