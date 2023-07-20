10 Sheng Siong outlets giving free samples of Kaohsiung pink guava, mango & more from Jul. 21 to Aug. 3

The shelves of Sheng Siong outlets are now stocked with some of the best fruit offerings from Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

With its agriculturally conducive weather and devoted farming practices, Kaohsiung is the source of many beloved fruits imported by Singapore — particularly its pink guava, which doubled in export volume in the first half of 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022.

To celebrate its new additions, 10 Sheng Siong stores will be hosting a two-week fair that includes free samples of its new Taiwanese produce.

Taiwan food fair

In the opening ceremony that will be held at Sheng Siong's Junction 10 outlet on Jul. 21, Kaohsiung's fruits and vegetables will officially join the store's ranks and await your judgement at the fair's tasting activities.

This includes pink guava, golden mango, papaya, golden diamond pineapple, and white water snowflake (Ye Lian).

If you ask us, the main star of the event will be the pink guava, which — if you haven't tried it — tastes sweet and slightly tangy.

Although the "King of Mangoes" could probably give it a run for its money.

As for vegetables, the white water snowflake, which isn't commonly available on our shores, offers a light and crisp texture after a quick stir fry.

It's also said to be high in dietary fibre and low in calories.

Where to get free fruits

Bedok 209, 209 New Upper Changi Road 01, #01/02-631, Singapore 460209

Tampines Central, 506 Tampines Central 1, #01/02-361, Singapore 520506

Tangling Halt 88, 88 Tanglin Halt Rd, #01-10 Commonwealth View, Singapore 141088

Clementi 720, 720 Clementi West Street 2, #01-144, Singapore 120720

Junction 10, 1 Woodlands Rd, #01-07 Junction 10, Singapore 677899

Punggol Central, Blk 301 Punggol Central, #01-01, Singapore 820301

Junction 9, 18 Yishun Ave 9, #02-06 to 10 Junction 9, Singapore 768897

Yishun 845, Blk 845 Yishun Street 81, #01-184, Singapore 760845

Jalan Bahar, 7 Jurong West Ave 5, #01-01/08, Singapore 649486

Bedok Reservoir Road 739A (Blk 739A Bedok Reservoir Rd, #01-01, Singapore 471739

Top images via Getty