Back

10 Sheng Siong outlets giving free samples of Kaohsiung pink guava, mango & more from Jul. 21 to Aug. 3

There are vegetables too, if you're into that.

Julia Yee | July 20, 2023, 02:51 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

The shelves of Sheng Siong outlets are now stocked with some of the best fruit offerings from Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

With its agriculturally conducive weather and devoted farming practices, Kaohsiung is the source of many beloved fruits imported by Singapore — particularly its pink guava, which doubled in export volume in the first half of 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022.

To celebrate its new additions, 10 Sheng Siong stores will be hosting a two-week fair that includes free samples of its new Taiwanese produce.

Taiwan food fair

In the opening ceremony that will be held at Sheng Siong's Junction 10 outlet on Jul. 21, Kaohsiung's fruits and vegetables will officially join the store's ranks and await your judgement at the fair's tasting activities.

This includes pink guava, golden mango, papaya, golden diamond pineapple, and white water snowflake (Ye Lian).

If you ask us, the main star of the event will be the pink guava, which — if you haven't tried it — tastes sweet and slightly tangy.

Not the actual Kaohsiung guava. Image via YouTube.

Although the "King of Mangoes" could probably give it a run for its money.

As for vegetables, the white water snowflake, which isn't commonly available on our shores, offers a light and crisp texture after a quick stir fry.

The white water snowflake sold at Sheng Siong will be less cooked. Image via Putien Restaurant/Facebook.

It's also said to be high in dietary fibre and low in calories.

Where to get free fruits

  • Bedok 209, 209 New Upper Changi Road 01, #01/02-631, Singapore 460209

  • Tampines Central, 506 Tampines Central 1, #01/02-361, Singapore 520506

  • Tangling Halt 88, 88 Tanglin Halt Rd, #01-10 Commonwealth View, Singapore 141088

  • Clementi 720, 720 Clementi West Street 2, #01-144, Singapore 120720

  • Junction 10, 1 Woodlands Rd, #01-07 Junction 10, Singapore 677899

  • Punggol Central, Blk 301 Punggol Central, #01-01, Singapore 820301

  • Junction 9, 18 Yishun Ave 9, #02-06 to 10 Junction 9, Singapore 768897

  • Yishun 845, Blk 845 Yishun Street 81, #01-184, Singapore 760845

  • Jalan Bahar, 7 Jurong West Ave 5, #01-01/08, Singapore 649486

  • Bedok Reservoir Road 739A (Blk 739A Bedok Reservoir Rd, #01-01, Singapore 471739

Top images via Getty

6-year-old boy undergoes surgery after getting Croc-covered toe stuck in MRT station escalator

July 20, 2023, 04:49 PM

Starbucks S’pore collab with Blackpink includes Strawberry Choco Cream frappuccino & merch

Blackpink always in our area.

July 20, 2023, 04:42 PM

Popular says it doesn't support or endorse 'Populist' t-shirt

Yes, we know.

July 20, 2023, 04:07 PM

Woodlands wet market stall sells burgers & Western-Indonesian food till 3:30am

Perfect for the late night munchies.

July 20, 2023, 03:13 PM

Tony Leung makes a surprise cameo in NewJeans newest music video

Makes me super shy.

July 20, 2023, 02:10 PM

Grab buying Trans-cab in S'pore

It's a done deal.

July 20, 2023, 01:31 PM

Changi airport handled 14.6 million passenger movements in 2nd quarter of 2023, or 87% pre-pandemic levels

Listed alphabetically, the top five traffic markets for the quarter were Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

July 20, 2023, 12:07 PM

Rasel Catering fined S$4,800 after cockroaches found on premises, bacteria found in food

This resulted in 345 cases of food poisoning in November 2022, and the caterer was suspended for a month.

July 20, 2023, 12:07 PM

S'pore woman, 56, loses nearly S$200,000 after downloading fake shopping app to buy drinks

'The person asked me to download their company's mobile app to place my order,' she said.

July 20, 2023, 10:46 AM

10 lorry passengers & female car passenger, 23, sent to hospital after KPE accident

Police investigations are ongoing.

July 20, 2023, 10:26 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.