Back

Ex-MP Lee Bee Wah: 'Really heartbreaking' to see Shanmugam investigated for 'nonsense' spouted by opposition

She opined that there wasn't a need for CPIB to conduct an investigation nor a need for a debate in Parliament. 

Joshua Lee | July 10, 2023, 11:14 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Former Member of Parliament Lee Bee Wah has chimed in on the Ridout Road issue.

In a 2-minute video, Lee, who used to serve alongside Minister K Shanmugam as MPs for Nee Soon GRC for almost a decade (2011-2020), blasted the opposition for "spouting nonsense".

Lee said that she was upset when she saw Shanmugam getting scolded and investigated "for no reason".

She claimed that the Opposition attacked Shanmugam "maliciously".

Minister had to take at least S$100 million pay cut

While praising Shanmugam as a "big-hearted" and "helpful" man who never once rejected her requests on behalf of her residents, Lee then said that the Law and Home Affairs Minister had to take a pay cut of at least S$100 million when he left the private sector.

"But he did not begrudge all these," said Lee.

"He served as an MP for 35 years and a minister for 15 years, just so that he can help Singaporeans," she added, "and at a cost of earning S$100 million less."

"I would like to ask: How many people can do this?" Lee retorted.

During the Ridout Road clarifications in parliament, Shanmugam shared on Jul. 3 that he thought seriously about the "very significant" cutback in income if he were to join the Cabinet.

Shanmugam explained that "having twice or three times more money, would not make him "twice or three times more happy or fulfilled", and said that it continues to be an honour and a privilege to serve Singaporeans and Singapore.

Was there a need for CPIB to conduct an investigation?

The former MP also opined that there wasn't a need for the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) to conduct an investigation nor a need for a debate in Parliament.

"Why are we wasting public resources and why are we wasting our national leaders' time just because the Opposition spout nonsense?"

Lee ended her clip by exhorting the public to "cherish our good minister" as well as Singapore's peace and prosperity.

PM Lee stressed importance of being accountable

While Lee thinks that a debate in Parliament is waste of time and resources, PM Lee explained his reasons for doing so.

During the debate in early July, he stressed the importance of being accountable in Parliament:

"It is very important that we have had this accounting in Parliament. Members have had full opportunity to ask questions and clarify doubts."

Aside from that, PM Lee also said that the review and debate demonstrated that "the PAP is determined to uphold the standards which it has set itself from the beginning, in 1959".

"This government has not, and will never, tolerate any compromise or departure from the stringent standards of honesty, integrity and incorruptibility that Singaporeans expect of us."

The review also prompted the Public Service Division to introduce a standard declaration requirement for selected groups of officers who have access to or are involved in, leasing and valuation matters.

These officers will have to declare that they have taken adequate steps to prevent any conflict of interest from arising, if they are renting government properties managed by their agencies.

If you are interested in reading more, here's a TL;DR:

Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin apologises to MP Jamus Lim for using unparliamentary language caught on hot mic

Tan said he did not recall the occasion but has apologised for the reaction after listening to the recording.

July 11, 2023, 09:48 AM

Former M'sia PM Muhyiddin says he raises chickens for eggs due to high inflation

He collects about 40 eggs a day.

July 10, 2023, 06:04 PM

Johor Crown Prince visiting S'pore, will meet with PM Lee, Vivian & establish annual S'pore-Johor football match

The prince is visiting for tea, dinner, and to set up a football match.

July 10, 2023, 05:48 PM

Driver, 38, conveyed to hospital after grey van skids and flips onto side on SLE

Footage of the accident showed smoke spewing from the vehicle.

July 10, 2023, 05:23 PM

4 in US die after jumping off speeding boats for 'TikTok challenge'

One of them was a father.

July 10, 2023, 05:13 PM

Hacker claims to offer stolen Razer data for S$134,800 in cryptocurrency, Razer investigating potential breach

Razer also faced a data breach back in 2020.

July 10, 2023, 05:11 PM

Doe-eyed baby colugo in mum’s pouch is so cute

Look like two soft toys.

July 10, 2023, 05:01 PM

Construction worker hospitalised after being knocked down by lorry while crossing PIE

Police investigations are ongoing.

July 10, 2023, 04:53 PM

Anwar says Mahathir, who lost 2022 election deposit, talks about race to try & stay relevant

Mahathir earlier said that it was unconstitutional to promote a multiracial Malaysia.

July 10, 2023, 04:48 PM

SMRT station manager helps young fan, 7, catch new 7th-gen train at Bugis, gifts him souvenir bag

New core memory created.

July 10, 2023, 04:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.