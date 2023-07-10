Ex-MP Lee Bee Wah: 'Really heartbreaking' to see Shanmugam investigated for 'nonsense' spouted by opposition

Former Member of Parliament Lee Bee Wah has chimed in on the Ridout Road issue.

In a 2-minute video, Lee, who used to serve alongside Minister K Shanmugam as MPs for Nee Soon GRC for almost a decade (2011-2020), blasted the opposition for "spouting nonsense".

Lee said that she was upset when she saw Shanmugam getting scolded and investigated "for no reason".

She claimed that the Opposition attacked Shanmugam "maliciously".

Minister had to take at least S$100 million pay cut

While praising Shanmugam as a "big-hearted" and "helpful" man who never once rejected her requests on behalf of her residents, Lee then said that the Law and Home Affairs Minister had to take a pay cut of at least S$100 million when he left the private sector.

"But he did not begrudge all these," said Lee.

"He served as an MP for 35 years and a minister for 15 years, just so that he can help Singaporeans," she added, "and at a cost of earning S$100 million less."

"I would like to ask: How many people can do this?" Lee retorted.

During the Ridout Road clarifications in parliament, Shanmugam shared on Jul. 3 that he thought seriously about the "very significant" cutback in income if he were to join the Cabinet.

Shanmugam explained that "having twice or three times more money, would not make him "twice or three times more happy or fulfilled", and said that it continues to be an honour and a privilege to serve Singaporeans and Singapore.

Was there a need for CPIB to conduct an investigation?

The former MP also opined that there wasn't a need for the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) to conduct an investigation nor a need for a debate in Parliament.

"Why are we wasting public resources and why are we wasting our national leaders' time just because the Opposition spout nonsense?"

Lee ended her clip by exhorting the public to "cherish our good minister" as well as Singapore's peace and prosperity.

PM Lee stressed importance of being accountable

While Lee thinks that a debate in Parliament is waste of time and resources, PM Lee explained his reasons for doing so.

During the debate in early July, he stressed the importance of being accountable in Parliament:

"It is very important that we have had this accounting in Parliament. Members have had full opportunity to ask questions and clarify doubts."

Aside from that, PM Lee also said that the review and debate demonstrated that "the PAP is determined to uphold the standards which it has set itself from the beginning, in 1959".

"This government has not, and will never, tolerate any compromise or departure from the stringent standards of honesty, integrity and incorruptibility that Singaporeans expect of us."

The review also prompted the Public Service Division to introduce a standard declaration requirement for selected groups of officers who have access to or are involved in, leasing and valuation matters.

These officers will have to declare that they have taken adequate steps to prevent any conflict of interest from arising, if they are renting government properties managed by their agencies.

