Back

foodpanda terminates account of delivery rider caught stealing parcel from Yishun flat

Man browsed through the parcels like he was at a pasar malam.

Julia Yee | July 06, 2023, 11:09 AM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A foodpanda delivery rider stole a Shopee parcel from outside a HDB flat in Yishun.

The act was caught on the apartment's Google Next doorbell camera and uploaded onto the internet.

@ginerfilms The audacity bruh 🤡🤡🤡 @foodpandasg #fyp #sg #foodpanda #theft #deliveryrider #googlenest #googledoorbell ♬ Funny - Gold-Tiger

Rifles through parcels and picks one

On Jul. 3, at around 6:45pm, a man decked out in foodpanda uniform was seen walking up to a stack of Shopee parcels left outside the flat.

The man was seen casually browsing through the selection, appearing to read the labels attached to them.

He then picked up what looked to be the lighter package and lumbered off with it.

The flat's resident told Mothership that the stolen parcel contained two laptop mats worth about S$18.

The other parcels also included plastic mats, but ones that were more expensive.

Account suspended

His petty theft was discovered by the parcel's owner, who saw that three deliveries had been made to his house, but only two were there.

On the day itself, the resident promptly reported the incident to foodpanda.

No compensation was offered to them.

foodpanda informed Mothership that the rider has been fired.

"The individual has been identified and his rider account has been terminated. foodpanda does not condone any criminal activity and prompt action, including potential suspension or blacklist, will be taken against delivery partners who are found breaking the law."

All images via the resident who wishes to remain anonymous

ECP angler catches & releases critically-endangered shovelnose ray, stays behind to ensure it doesn't wash ashore

Good job.

July 06, 2023, 03:22 PM

Brothers fight in Yishun carpark then pause to trade insults with annoyed residents

Sigh, Yishun.

July 06, 2023, 02:56 PM

S'pore woman gets scammed S$700 buying 2 Taylor Swift tickets from Carousell scalper

The seller's listings have been taken down.

July 06, 2023, 02:42 PM

17-year-old Scottish Fold cat from Hong Kong called Ar Fu abandoned in backpack at S'pore void deck

The cat is now in the home of a fosterer.

July 06, 2023, 02:39 PM

SingPost: Chances of getting Taylor Swift’s concert tickets ‘very low’ beyond 30th position in queue

Fans will need valid access codes to join the queues, SingPost added.

July 06, 2023, 02:29 PM

'Sia suay' refers to me, not Deputy Speaker: Leong Mun Wai when asked in Parliament about 'Sia suay' video

The Facebook post on PSP's page has since been amended.

July 06, 2023, 12:30 PM

DBS services down 6.5 hours in May due to human error in code: Tharman Shanmugaratnam

MAS found the second disruption in a period of two months to be “unacceptable”.

July 06, 2023, 12:01 PM

Celebrities pay tribute to late Coco Lee

Rest in peace.

July 06, 2023, 11:35 AM

Beat the heat with these reliable Japanese brand ceiling fans, great for S’pore homes

Wind-wind situation.

July 06, 2023, 11:00 AM

Swifties & their parents start queuing at SingPost outlets almost 2 days before general sales open

Taylor, look what you made them do.

July 06, 2023, 10:51 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.