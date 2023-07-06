foodpanda terminates account of delivery rider caught stealing parcel from Yishun flat

A foodpanda delivery rider stole a Shopee parcel from outside a HDB flat in Yishun.

The act was caught on the apartment's Google Next doorbell camera and uploaded onto the internet.

Rifles through parcels and picks one

On Jul. 3, at around 6:45pm, a man decked out in foodpanda uniform was seen walking up to a stack of Shopee parcels left outside the flat.

The man was seen casually browsing through the selection, appearing to read the labels attached to them.

He then picked up what looked to be the lighter package and lumbered off with it.

The flat's resident told Mothership that the stolen parcel contained two laptop mats worth about S$18.

The other parcels also included plastic mats, but ones that were more expensive.

Account suspended

His petty theft was discovered by the parcel's owner, who saw that three deliveries had been made to his house, but only two were there.

On the day itself, the resident promptly reported the incident to foodpanda.

No compensation was offered to them.

foodpanda informed Mothership that the rider has been fired.

"The individual has been identified and his rider account has been terminated. foodpanda does not condone any criminal activity and prompt action, including potential suspension or blacklist, will be taken against delivery partners who are found breaking the law."

All images via the resident who wishes to remain anonymous