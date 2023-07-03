Back

Supermoon shines in S'pore sky through clouds trying to steal its thunder

Brighter than my future.

Julia Yee | July 03, 2023, 11:23 PM

If you're not looking up tonight, you're missing out.

The first supermoon of the year, a buck moon, is visible across the Singapore sky on July 3, 2023.

Here's the moon in all its glory, from different locations across the island.

Photos by Warren Seah from Pasir Ris.

Photo by Mothership reader who said his "phone sucks".

July's full moon, the buck moon, was named by early Native Americans as it marked the time of the year when male deer shed their antlers to grow new ones.

The Science Centre Observatory already announced that the supermoon would have been visible from 9pm, while Stargazing Singapore said it would have been visible on the South Eastern horizon from around 7:30pm onwards, with clear skies.

Photos by Quek Song Chye from Pasir Ris.

But the moon has competition in some places.

"I can't see sh*t." — Nikki Yeo from Bedok.

Photo by Winnie Li from Lavender.

Still, the clouds loitering around some parts of the Singapore sky aren't enough to fully obscure the moon's glow.

"Damn big." — GZ from Bedok.

"Shrouded by dark clouds here. Still beautiful!" — Audria Low from Tampines.

"It's a decent moon." — Donn Ng from Hougang.

Moongazers from different places seem to be basking under the light of completely different moons.

It took on fiery hues in some places.

Photo by Helen Koh from Kallang Bahru.

Photo by Cindy Gan from Outram.

Iridescent tones in others.

Photo by Noraini A Majid from Tampines.

And rosy shades in some.

Photo by Ang Tee from Woodlands.

Photo by Katherine Liam from Chua Chu Kang.

Next supermoon on Aug. 1

If you missed the buck moon, a spokesperson from Science Centre Singapore told Mothership that 2023 still has three more supermoons coming up.

The sturgeon moon will be visible on Aug. 1, followed by the blue moon on Aug. 31, and the harvest moon on Sep. 29.

The moon on Aug. 31 will be the largest this year, the Science Centre Singapore spokesperson added.

And no, "it won't be blue".

