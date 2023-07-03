Supermoon shines in S'pore sky through clouds trying to steal its thunder

If you're not looking up tonight, you're missing out.

The first supermoon of the year, a buck moon, is visible across the Singapore sky on July 3, 2023.

Here's the moon in all its glory, from different locations across the island.

July's full moon, the buck moon, was named by early Native Americans as it marked the time of the year when male deer shed their antlers to grow new ones.

The Science Centre Observatory already announced that the supermoon would have been visible from 9pm, while Stargazing Singapore said it would have been visible on the South Eastern horizon from around 7:30pm onwards, with clear skies.

But the moon has competition in some places.

Still, the clouds loitering around some parts of the Singapore sky aren't enough to fully obscure the moon's glow.

Moongazers from different places seem to be basking under the light of completely different moons.

It took on fiery hues in some places.

Iridescent tones in others.

And rosy shades in some.

Next supermoon on Aug. 1

If you missed the buck moon, a spokesperson from Science Centre Singapore told Mothership that 2023 still has three more supermoons coming up.

The sturgeon moon will be visible on Aug. 1, followed by the blue moon on Aug. 31, and the harvest moon on Sep. 29.

The moon on Aug. 31 will be the largest this year, the Science Centre Singapore spokesperson added.

And no, "it won't be blue".

