S$4,800 fine for man who kept feeding pigeons in Geylang - 16 times in total

A 67-year-old man was fined S$4,800 on Jul. 21 for feeding pigeons.

Feeding birds is illegal under the Wildlife Act as it is an offence to feed wildlife without written approval.

Those caught can face a fine of up to S$5,000 for first-time offenders, and up to S$10,000 for repeat offenders.

On Aug. 26, 2022, in Aljunied Crescent, National Parks Board (NParks) enforcement officers spotted V Rajandran feeding birds by throwing slices of bread onto the pavement and grass verge.

Even though the officers told him it was an offence, he continued feeding birds on at least 15 other occasions.

Court documents revealed that from Aug. 26 to Dec. 30, 2022, Rajandran was found feeding wildlife on 16 separate occasions around the Geylang area.

He would buy about S$20 to S$30 worth of bread each time, or use leftover rice from his meals, to feed birds while riding on his bicycle.

He pleaded guilty to four charges under the Wildlife Act, with 12 others taken into consideration.

This was not the first time Rajandran got into trouble for feeding wildlife.

According to Shin Min News Daily, he had been fined twice previously, also for feeding pigeons.

He was fined S$450 on one occasion, and fined S$500 on another occasion.

The prosecutor from NParks, noting Rajandran’s past offences, asked for a fine between S$4,800 and S$5,600 during the latest hearing.

A resident living around Geylang East Lorong 27A had also previously complained to Shin Min that Rajandran was constantly feeding wildlife in multiple locations in the area, causing rats and birds to appear.

During mitigation, when the judge asked Rajandran if he had anything to say, he replied that he had nothing to say.

Pigeons an invasive species in Singapore

In a joint statement with the National Environment Agency (NEA), NParks said rock pigeons are not native to Singapore and are “an invasive species that compete with our native species”.

By not feeding pigeons and ensuring that food scraps are properly disposed, the public can help reduce the pigeon population, whose droppings dirty the environment and soil people’s clothes.

From February 2021 to March 2023, NParks has issued letters of advisory, letters of warning, and composition fines to over 270 offenders.

As part of NParks’ “holistic, multi-pronged approach” to tackle illegal wildlife feeding, they offer repeat offenders nature-based activities, such as community gardening and bird-watching, as alternatives to feeding.

Top photo from Shin Min News Daily