F1 night race in S'pore to continue as planned: STB

The Formula One (F1) Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2023 will continue as planned, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Jul. 21.

"We remain committed to work with all partners involved to ensure the success of the event," said STB.

The night race, slated for Sep. 15 to 17, 2023 will go ahead amidst the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) probe involving billionaire Ong Beng Seng and Transport Minister S Iswaran.

Ong, the managing director of Hotel Properties Limited, was the man behind the F1 nights races in Singapore.

He used his friendship with F1 boss Bernie Eccleston to help close the deal and bring the races to Singapore after negotiating for a year in 2007.

In 2022, Singapore Grand Prix, backed by Ong and STB, secured the franchise to host the night race for another seven years through to 2028.

Ong and Iswaran were both arrested on Jul. 11, 2023.

Both men were subsequently released on bail.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong instructed Iswaran on Jul. 12 to take leave of absence.

