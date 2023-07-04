Every Ridout Road tree checked by arborist before removal, except for 1 tree that failed in bad weather: Edwin Tong

In his ministerial statement on Jul. 3, 2023, Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong addressed questions raised by members of parliament (MPs) on the renting of Ridout Road properties by ministers K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan.

Opposition MPs Leon Perera and Hazel Poa asked about trees felled within the Ridout Road properties during their tenancy.

Tong highlighted that both properties are located within the Tree Conservation Area, meaning that any tree with a girth of more than one-metre girth requires NParks' approval to be felled.

Legitimate concerns on trees' health: Edwin Tong

For 26 Ridout Road, Tong said that following the commencement of Shanmugam's tenancy, he periodically raised concerns about the structural and health conditions of the older trees, including in one instance after a neighbour expressed concerns about safety.

Tong highlighted that the minister had "legitimate concerns" that some trees, such as decayed trees and those with poor vigour or structural defects, would pose safety issues.

He pointed out this was why Shanmugam was not keen to have the additional vegetated land fenced into his tenancy, given the legal obligations that fall on the tenant.

Arborist consulted for the removal of trees

In addition, on each occasion, before any decision about a tree was made, an arborist was brought in to carry out an inspection.

Tong said that for the trees that were removed, the reports found evidence of various problems that posed safety concerns such as wound decay on main trunks and on buttress roots.

In total, 19 trees with more than a metre in girth were removed on various occasions, since the minister's tenancy started 4.5 years ago, each time upon feedback that the trees may pose safety issues.

For 18 of these 19 trees, independent arborist reports were sought before seeking approval from NParks officers who inspected the trees in person, Tong added.

Tong said the one tree which did not require an arborist report had failed in bad weather. However, NParks approval was obtained to fell the rest of the tree.

Tong also added that the managing agent of the property has also replaced 17 trees over the last 5 years.

"The tenant also replanted trees in the property in addition to those replaced by the MA," he said.

For 31 Ridout Road, Tong said that prior to the start of Vivian's tenancy, NParks approved for 24 trees to be removed after an independent arborist assessment showed that the trees were at risk of failure and posed safety concerns.

Both SLA and ministers carried out their own works on the properties

On questions by Leong Mun Wai and Perera on the improvement and maintenance works carried out on 26 and 31 Ridout Road by both SLA and the tenants, Tong explained that as both properties were gazetted for conservation, SLA hired external consultants to assess the state of both properties and identify the works that needed to be done.

The works identified by the external consultant for 26 Ridout Road pertained to structural items such as timber beams, rafters and columns, and other heritage features, coming up to about S$375,000, out of the total amount of S$515,400 incurred by SLA for this property, according to Tong.

Other works included painting, pest control and removal of mould which cost about S$140,000.

The costs of the clearance of the additional land for 26 Ridout Road were also fully recovered from Shanmugam by amortising it through the rental collected over the period of the tenancy.

As for 31 Ridout Road, the works that had to be done, according to the external consultant, included extensive works to the roof which was assessed to be in a bad state as well as other heritage features.

Here, such works cost around S$452,000 out of the total amount of S$570,500 that was incurred by SLA.

The remaining S$118,000 pertained to works such as general repairs to the staircase and perimeter of the house, fixing of windows, painting and pest control, including snake combing.

Improvements done by the ministers to the bungalows will revert to state control when their tenancy ends

As for works done by the ministers themselves, Tong highlighted that in the case of Shanmugam, "substantial improvement works" were made.

This included a new air-conditioning system, building a carpark shelter, constructing a swimming pool, installing garden lights, and upgrading the toilets, as well as adding trees and other planting.

The minister spent more than S$400,000, Tong said.

As for Vivian, he similarly undertook improvement works with a cost of around S$200,000, including installing air-conditioning, upgrading the toilets and building a pavilion as an extension of the property’s garage.

Tong noted that URA approval was required and obtained for the pavilion, as it may result in a change to the façade of the conserved building.

Many trees were also planted.

According to Tong, these improvements are the landlord's property and will revert to state control when the property is returned to SLA.

Tong said that this "established practice" for all properties requires capital expenditure and enhances the value of the property.

