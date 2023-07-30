Not dying, but not fully living: S'pore actors Edwin Goh & Rachel Wan on why they moved to Sydney

Singaporean actors Edwin Goh and Rachel Wan have moved to Sydney, Australia.

The couple went IG-official in March.

They shared on Jun. 27 that they were moving to a new country, and confirmed on Jul. 4 that they picked Sydney as their new home.

In a YouTube video published on Jul. 30, they gave insight on the reason behind the big move.

"Not fully living"

The pair started off the video by acknowledging that "very comfortable lives in Singapore".

They said:

"In Singapore, we were not dying, but we were not fully living."

Wan explained that the fast-paced lifestyle in Singapore burned her out, and that she rethought how she should be "spending [her] time on Earth" after her dad and one of her best friends passed away last year, within a span of two months.

Goh said that he has been an actor his "whole life", and wants to "seek out new experiences".

Goh and Wan have been acting for 14 and six years respectively.

Why Australia?

They summed up the reasons for moving to the land Down Under:

Cooler weather

Balance of city life and nature

Great coffee

Pace of life that's slower than Singapore's

Better work-life balance

Diversity and vibrance

How friendly the population is

How fresh the food is

Abundance of Asian food

On one-year visa

Wan and Goh are on the Work and Holiday visa, which allows them to remain in Australia for a year.

According to the Australian Home Affairs site, the visa is open to those who:

Are aged between 18 and 30

Hold a passport from an eligible country

Are currently living outside of Australia

Are not accompanied by dependent children

Have not previously entered Australia on a subclass 462 or 417 visa

Goh added that you must have at least S$5,000 in your bank account.

Wan shared that you can apply for extensions to the visa twice, with each extension lasting a year.

According to the Australian Home Affairs site, applicants must have completed three and six months of specified work to qualify for the first and second extension respectively.

Specified work includes hours in the tourism and hospitality industry in northern or remote and very remote Australia, among other industries.

How much did it cost?

According to the couple, they've each paid S$1337.60 for the big move. This includes:

S$571.20 for their visa

S$213.80 for medical screening

S$552.60 for a one-way ticket from Singapore to Sydney

The first place they stayed in was a sublet apartment they found on Facebook Marketplace, which they paid S$450 a week for.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Edwin Goh's Instagram