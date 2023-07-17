Back

Downtown Line trains to get info-rich LCD screens

Train spotting.

Hannah Martens | July 17, 2023, 12:38 PM

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has fitted some newer Downtown Line trains with new dynamic LCD screens -- with more to come.

The upgraded Dynamic Route Map Display was shared in a Instagram post.

It was announced that LTA will progressively upgrade to the Dynamic Route Map Display on the 92 Downtown Line trains fleet by 2025.

This will coincide with the opening of the Xilin, Hume and Sungei Bedok station in 2025, which is part of the Downtown Line extension.

"With the new [Dynamic Route Map Display], you can look forward to more information displayed, such as the train's station arrival and more," LTA said in the caption.

In addition to train arrival information, the Dynamic Route Map Display would also inform commuters which side the train doors will open and the route map.

Newer trains that have the screens include those serving the North-South and East-West lines, all 91 Thomson-East Coast Line trains, and 44 Cross Island Line trains that will be delivered from 2027.

According to LTA, the first refurbished train with the new in-display entered service on Jul. 3, 2023.

LTA also shared that replacing the existing static route maps will involve changing screens and updating the corresponding train sub-system.

Top photos via LTA/Instagram

