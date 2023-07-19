Back

2 dogs in Indonesia get married in ceremony costing almost S$18,000

They had an engagement ceremony last year.

Keyla Supharta | July 19, 2023, 07:02 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram bannerA dog couple in Indonesia raised eyebrows for having a lavish wedding that cost 200 million rupiah (S$17,658).

Donning Javanese dog costumes, the wedding was also blessed by someone purporting to be a religious leader.

@neverendingchillife aku mah apa atuh🥲🙏🏼 #nikahananjingdipik #anjingnikah #nikahananjingmewah #orangkayagabut #manusiapik #pikfact #fypシ゚viral ♬ Backsound Lucu - Faid rafanda

Javanese wedding

According to CNBC Indonesiathe two Alaskan Malamute dogs were married at a dog park in Pantai Indah Kapuk, North Jakarta, on Friday (Jul. 14).

Jojo and Luna were married by their owners, Valentina Chandra and Indira Ratnasari.

Image via @ballooney.id/Instagram.

The wedding procession was reportedly carried out following Javanese customs, with the two dogs donning traditional Javanese clothing specially designed for dogs.

Image via @ballooney.id/Instagram.

Every participant, invited guests, and furry friends at the wedding were also required to wear clothes with batik elements Valentina said, reported by Kompas.

Image via @ballooney.id/Instagram.

There was also Nasi Kuning with the dogs' names spelt on the dish, served at the wedding.

Nasi Kuning is often served on special occasions.

It is believed that the dish can bring many blessings of wealth and give prosperity in life.

Image via @ballooney.id/Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Levoit Indonesia (@levoit_indonesia)

Initially did not intend to hold a wedding

Initially, the two dog owners did not have plans to hold a wedding for their two pets.

Valentina told Kompas that she initially just wanted to have a birthday celebration for Jojo, but decided to turn it into a wedding celebration instead.

The two dogs previously had an engagement ceremony last May.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 6j Family ❤️ (@jacko.jackie.joyful.jojo)

Spent 200 million rupiah

The price spent on Jojo and Luna's wedding was 200 million rupiah (S$17,658).

The money was spent on costume design, make-up, lighting, and the location.

There were also goodie bags, door prizes and gifts for invited guests who attended.

"If you want to account for all the details of the wedding, including bento boxes for staff and media outlets who were present, the total amount spent is actually more than 200 million rupiah (S$17,658)," Valentina said.

Javanese culture to be known by the public

"Perhaps this is the only time a furry child in Indonesia gets married using Indonesian cultural customs. Without insulting or disrespecting Indonesian culture, we are proud," Valentina said.

"As a native Javanese, I really want [my] culture to be known by the public, maybe even [by people] abroad," she added.

Top image via @ballooney.id/Instagram and via.

Thailand parliament blocks Pita Limjaroenrat’s 2nd bid to be prime minister, court earlier suspends him as MP

End of his PM bid.

July 19, 2023, 06:48 PM

Police looking for ECP cyclist who went MIA after colliding with mother & daughter aged 35 & 2

The numbers he gave did not work.

July 19, 2023, 06:45 PM

Istana open house on Jul. 23, 2023 to celebrate National Day, S'poreans & PRs can visit for free

Happening from 8:30am to 6pm.

July 19, 2023, 06:36 PM

Acres & NParks release 3 rescued non-native endangered turtles to M'sia forest

Plans to repatriate them were postponed due to the pandemic.

July 19, 2023, 06:25 PM

Man, 51, pleads guilty to smearing poo on neighbour's door & damaging CCTV with hammer at Bukit Merah

Raising a stink.

July 19, 2023, 06:20 PM

Fallen tree causes CTE tunnel to close, leads to morning traffic pile-up

Three out four lanes were cleared by around half past noon.

July 19, 2023, 05:59 PM

Rat nibbles on raw chicken in M’sia supermarket, raises concern about food hygiene

Not Ratatouille.

July 19, 2023, 05:56 PM

North Korea launches ballistic missile, part of it falls in Russian sea zone

Singapore's MFA strongly condemned the missile test.

July 19, 2023, 05:43 PM

Pritam Singh would have recommended Leon Perera & Nicole Seah's expulsion from WP if they did not resign

WP's constitution stated that members are required to be honest and frank in their dealings with the party and Singaporeans.

July 19, 2023, 05:33 PM

IMHO: Japanese seaweed chicken is the ultimate S’porean childhood snack

Accompanying me from childhood to adulthood.

July 19, 2023, 05:29 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.