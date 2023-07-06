Goodest doggo in S'pore spotted helping owner carry groceries in Geylang East

Dogs are commonly described as man’s best friend.

Say no more with this wholesome moment that was spotted recently in Singapore.

A dog was seen helping its owner carry a bag of groceries along a street in Geylang.

The heartwarming scene was first captured in a video uploaded by TikTok user @p0nyooooo:

The clip appeared to be taken in the vicinity of Block 125 in Geylang East Avenue 1.

Its owner could be seen carrying a handful of plastic bags, presumably heading back from a grocery run.

Trotting steadily, the dog used its mouth to carry a tied-up plastic bag and slowly caught up to her from behind.

It also seemed to be very focused and proud of his job.

Very good boi

Comments on the TikTok video were overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the dog for its helpfulness and cuteness.

The owner must be very proud of her canine buddy.

