Cyclist, 64, beats up bus driver, 73, in Chinatown for driving too close to him

The cyclist was arrested.

Daniel Seow | July 05, 2023, 02:04 AM

A 64-year-old male cyclist, displeased that a tour bus was travelling too close to him on the road, dismounted from his bicycle and went up the bus to beat up the driver.

The 73-year-old male bus driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

Police confirmed that the incident took place on June 29 at around 5:30pm, along Eu Tong Sen Street in front of People’s Park Centre.

Elderly cyclist arrested

The man's arrest was captured in a video posted by user "dockongss2" on TikTok on Jun. 30.

@dockongss2Infront of People's park centre 珍珠大厦前面♬ original sound - dockongssg

In the video, captioned, "In front of People's Park Centre", a police car was by the road, in front of a white tour bus, with two other police vehicles parked behind the bus.

Two police officers handcuffed an elderly man in a white t-shirt and escorted him to the first police car, while other officers were speaking to a woman and a man standing on the pavement beside the tour bus.

The video then panned to a shot of the bus's windscreen, which had a spiderweb of cracks.

Items strewn everywhere on the bus stairs

An eyewitness told Shin Min Daily News that not long after passengers alighted from the tour bus, they saw the police detaining an elderly man for questioning.

They also observed that a mess had been made on the stairs of the bus, with items strewn everywhere.

The cyclist was apparently cycling along the road when he felt that the driver of the tour bus was steering too close to him.

Dissatisfied, the man dismounted and confronted the bus driver.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said a 64-year-old man was arrested for public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

All images and videos from dockongss2 on TikTok.

