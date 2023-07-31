Spectrum of the Seas cruise passenger falls overboard into S’pore Strait

A passenger of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship has fallen overboard into the Singapore Strait.

Alerted to incident at 7:50am on Jul. 31, 2023

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore's (MPA) released a media statement on Jul. 31, 2023 night.

It said the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore was notified at 7:50am on the same day that a passenger aboard the Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship had fallen overboard while en route into Singapore.

Search ongoing

MRCC is coordinating the search.

It immediately issued navigational safety broadcasts to vessels in the Singapore Strait and vessels in port to keep a lookout for the missing person and report any sightings to MRCC Singapore.

The cruise ship was berthed in Singapore to support investigations.

It left at 4:30pm on Jul. 31.

Top image by カテキン from Wikipedia