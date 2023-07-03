'Crimewatch' latest moneylender robbery episode is actually quite good, bite us

In case you didn't know, yes, "Crimewatch" is still airing.

The 37-year-old docu-drama series produced by the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has admittedly lost its novelty over the years.

But it's made a comeback of sorts with its latest episode.

The fourth episode of 2023's "Crimewatch" was uploaded to YouTube on Jun. 29, and has since garnered over 160,000 views.

The plot follows three friends who decide to rob a moneylender and escape to India to "live like kings".

Why the episode did so well? Here are three possible reasons.

1. Better actors and flawed characters

Let's be real, "Crimewatch" isn't exactly known for its Oscar-worthy performances.

Which is why the actors in this episode had everyone doing a double take.

The robbers were portrayed as average young men dealt a bad hand in life, instead of larger-than-life con-artists.

Their plan was riddled with amateur mistakes.

Conducting a robbery with Teen Titans coloured hair was maybe the first step to their downfall.

Next was re-visiting the scene of the crime.

Fighting over the robbery in public wasn't very wise either.

Still, charismatic actors and a tale of brotherhood got the audience emotionally invested.

By the end, many were rooting for the robbers.

2. Hollywood-esque production and emotive soundtrack

Cast aside, this episode's movie magic also outdid itself.

Many visual and aural elements worked together to amp up the suspense and tension, making us sympathise with the underdogs running from the law.

Like this kind of ~artistic~ framing that pulls us into the ranks of the hiding accomplices.

And this kind of one-shots that keep us immersed in the runaways' anxious plotting.

The classic police-chase-thief sequences got us riled up too.

When the last suspect was arrested, the scene was like something straight out of a blockbuster.

Slow-motion walk towards a criminal's inescapable fate, lights of justice illuminating their face, melancholic soundtrack drawing us into their headspace — it checks all the Hollywood boxes.

3. Runner Kao clout

If the name sounds foreign to you, Runner Kao (Kao Rong Sheng) is a Singaporean content creator known for posting videos of himself exploring local running routes.

His online repository has grown to encompass wholesome family content and food reviews.

Much to the delight of his supporters, the beloved influencer was featured as an extra in this episode.

Runner Kao appears as an electronic shop employee who fails to give police officers any leads.

His cameo is so sudden and fleeting, we can't even locate it by scrubbing the video.

But eagle-eyed viewers helped to point out the exact timestamp.

It's 4:04.

"I just apply online as it's my dream to appear in 'Crimewatch' lor," Runner Kao told Mothership, explaining how he got the role.

Watch the full episode here:

All images and gifs, unless stated otherwise, via Mediacorp