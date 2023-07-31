Back

Parents disrupt West Coast CC lion dance competition & kick lion head to stop son from performing

The troupe member was in a dispute with his parents.

Joshua Lee | July 31, 2023, 04:44 PM

Drama unfolded at West Coast Community Centre on Saturday (Jul. 29) during the 27th Ngee Ann City National Lion Dance Championship 2023.

Couple caused a ruckus

The incident happened at around 4pm.

Just before a group was about to start their lion dance routine, a woman in red and a man in black rushed onto the scene and disrupted the event.

According to footage that has been circulating online, the couple appeared to shout loudly.

The woman kicked a lion head on the ground and sent it flying.

Shin Min Daily News also reported that the woman threw some black liquid.

People on the sidelines tried to coax the couple away from the arena, but they continued to attack the props, reported the Chinese paper.

Even when they were brought aside, the couple continued shouting and pushing troupe members.

A troupe member got on a stool and tried to manage the situation but to no avail.

Subsequently, the couple was escorted away by several people, according to the Chinese paper.

Incident allegedly arose from misunderstanding

Shin Min also reported that the couple were the parents of a troupe member.

The coach of the troupe told the paper that the member was in a dispute with his parents which arose from a misunderstanding.

The coach revealed that the parents used to attend the troupe's performances to give moral support.

The troupe's team leader concurred, saying that the parents have always been supportive of their son joining the lion dance troupe.

The team leader told Shin Min:

"Previously, the parents would attend every one of their son's performances and cheer for all of us. We were very shocked by what happened today."

The team leader surmised that the incident could have arisen from tensions at home.

"Despite this incident, our troupe will do our best to provide whatever help and assistance they need."

The head of the Singapore Wushu Dragon & Lion Dance Federation, Hong Mao Cheng (transliterated from Mandarin) told Shin Min that the competition picked up again after the couple left.

Hong also said lion dance is a cultural activity that cultivates positive qualities like willpower, perseverance, and team spirit.

He also stressed that the activity is very safe.

He expressed his hope that the public will continue supporting it.

Eyewitnesses say couple was in the news in 2022

The police told Shin Min that the couple, a 58-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman, were arrested and charged with causing public nuisance.

Investigations are ongoing.

Eyewitnesses on site told Shin Min that the couple was previously in the news for harassing their neighbours during the pandemic.

The man and woman shouted "Covid spreader" and "virus family" at their neighbours -- an essential service worker and a nurse -- and sprayed disinfectant at them.

The couple were fined S$5,200 in total.

