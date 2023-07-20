Driver of badly parked Audi in S'pore advised to practise colouring within lines of turtle

Drivers who do not park properly can ruffle some feathers.

So much so others are willing to go the distance to get drivers who cannot park to practise, practise, practise.

Colour between lines

According to a post in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, a red Audio was seen badly parked too close to the edge of the parking space, effectively inconveniencing the driver by its side.

The left rear tire could be seen exceeding the perimeter of the lot.

The caption of the post was: "A1 very big meh?"

Two pieces of paper could be seen stuck to the windshield.

One was a note, and the other was a picture of a cartoon turtle.

Practise makes perfect

Printed out on an A4 paper and in bold, the note left on the Audi's windshield read: "I hope you don't f*ck like you park! You'll never get it in!"

In addition, next to it was a cartoon turtle for the driver to practise staying within the lines while colouring.

This is not the first time the colour-within-lines turtle has made an appearance.

Top photos via Complaint Singapore/Facebook