Celebrities pay tribute to late Coco Lee

Chinese-American singer Coco Lee passed away on Jul. 5 after she committed suicide at her home three days earlier, her sister, Nancy Lee, revealed in a Jul. 5 Weibo post.

Her sudden passing has shocked and saddened many, including her celebrity peers in Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, who paid tribute to the pop icon via a series of social media posts.

JJ Lin

Stefanie Sun

Jackie Chan

Translation: Coco, you are born to be a star. You possessed such exceptional talent and a unique personal style.

Your voice, dance, and radiant smile had influenced countless people.

You brought many, many things to this world.

From now, the sky will be adorned with one additional star.

I wish there would be no more sickness and suffering. Rest in Peace.

Jam Hsiao

Translation: Thank you, elder sister Coco, for always taking care of me and encouraging me.

I will miss you forever and forever.

I hope you will be happy in the other world.

Dee Hsu

I will never forget your smile, voice, and dance! You are the most humble genius.

Jolin Tsai

R.I.P. [We will] remember you with your bright smile forever.

Ella Chen

Translation: I really cannot believe that a bright and radiant person like you would make such a decision.

Our hearts wrenches as much as your radiant smile.

I hope you will not be afflicted with sickness and suffering in the other world and just be a happy angel.

You will not have any more worries. Please rest in peace.

I also hope all those who love you will remain cheery when they think about you.

R.I.P

Jeff Chang

[We will] never forget you, who always carries a smile on your face.

Wang Leehom

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

