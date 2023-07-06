Back

Celebrities pay tribute to late Coco Lee

Rest in peace.

Winnie Li | July 06, 2023, 11:35 AM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Chinese-American singer Coco Lee passed away on Jul. 5 after she committed suicide at her home three days earlier, her sister, Nancy Lee, revealed in a Jul. 5 Weibo post.

Her sudden passing has shocked and saddened many, including her celebrity peers in Singapore, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, who paid tribute to the pop icon via a series of social media posts.

JJ Lin

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JJ Lin (@jjlin)

Stefanie Sun

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sun Yanzi 孙燕姿 (@stefsunyanzi)

Jackie Chan

Screenshot via 成龙/Weibo

Translation: Coco, you are born to be a star. You possessed such exceptional talent and a unique personal style.

Your voice, dance, and radiant smile had influenced countless people.

You brought many, many things to this world.

From now, the sky will be adorned with one additional star.

I wish there would be no more sickness and suffering. Rest in Peace.

Jam Hsiao

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 蕭敬騰 Jam Hsiao loveGT (@jam_hsiao0330)

Translation: Thank you, elder sister Coco, for always taking care of me and encouraging me.

I will miss you forever and forever.

I hope you will be happy in the other world.

Dee Hsu

Translation: I will never forget your smile, voice, and dance! You are the most humble genius.

Jolin Tsai

Translation: R.I.P. [We will] remember you with your bright smile forever.

Ella Chen

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLA_陳嘉樺 (@him_ella0618)

Translation: I really cannot believe that a bright and radiant person like you would make such a decision.

Our hearts wrenches as much as your radiant smile.

I hope you will not be afflicted with sickness and suffering in the other world and just be a happy angel.

You will not have any more worries. Please rest in peace.

I also hope all those who love you will remain cheery when they think about you.

R.I.P

Jeff Chang

Translation: [We will] never forget you, who always carries a smile on your face.

Wang Leehom

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top images via JJ Lin & Coco Lee/Facebook

'Sia suay' refers to me, not Deputy Speaker: Leong Mun Wai when asked in Parliament about 'Sia suay' video

The Facebook post on PSP's page has since been amended.

July 06, 2023, 12:30 PM

DBS services down 6.5 hours in May due to human error in code: Tharman Shanmugaratnam

MAS found the second disruption in a period of two months to be “unacceptable”.

July 06, 2023, 12:01 PM

foodpanda fires delivery rider caught stealing parcel from Yishun flat

Man browsed through the parcels like he was at a pasar malam.

July 06, 2023, 11:09 AM

Beat the heat with these reliable Japanese brand ceiling fans, great for S’pore homes

Wind-wind situation.

July 06, 2023, 11:00 AM

Swifties & their parents start queuing at SingPost outlets almost 2 days before general sales open

Taylor, look what you made them do.

July 06, 2023, 10:51 AM

New law will strike appropriate balance between privacy & protection from online criminal harm: Josephine Teo

The law will help tackle criminal activity like scams.

July 06, 2023, 10:10 AM

Thailand’s Parliament to vote for new Prime Minister on Jul. 13

Pita Limjaroenrat is expected to be nominated as the next premier.

July 06, 2023, 09:24 AM

Tuition centre giving free Taylor Swift S'pore concert tickets to students who top its econs test

This is some motivation.

July 06, 2023, 01:42 AM

S'pore govt committed to uplift football standards, but we should not expect results overnight: Edwin Tong

The Young Lions ended their SEA Games 2023 campaign with three losses and a draw.

July 06, 2023, 12:28 AM

Pop diva Coco Lee dies at age 48

Condolences to her family.

July 05, 2023, 10:48 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.