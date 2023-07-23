Clearance sale at Four Star’s Kallang Flagship store from Jul. 26 to 30 with premium label mattresses from S$199

Four Star will be having a pre-renovation clearance sale at its Kallang flagship store from Jul. 26 to 30, 2023.

With a showroom size of over 10,000 sqft, there will be a variety of premium label mattresses such as the Detense Arcticsilk, Chiro+ and Memory Foam Mattress up for grabs.

Prices start from S$199 for single size, S$299 for super single size, S$399 for queen size, and S$499 for king size mattresses.

Premium Label Mattresses

Detense Arcticsilk

With recent temperatures soaring across Singapore, it’s not unusual to sweat through the night – especially when your bedding becomes too warm.

Fortunately, Detense Arcticsilk Advanze Aire Flex’s mattresses utilise Japanese technology to increase airflow, regulating the overall mattress temperature.

It also uses silk-feel eco fibres which increase the mattress’s ability to stay cool and disperse heat quickly.

With an anti-static feature that discharges static electricity from human bodies and the environment to help release stress and muscle tension, the Detense Arcticsilk mattress is a go-to choice for better and deeper sleep.

Chiro+

If you suffer from muscle aches, Chiro+ firm mattresses provide maximum spine and posture support while sleeping.

The Chiro+ series is developed and engineered to relieve minor back pain, shoulder pain, discomfort, and stiffness caused by uncomfortable sleeping surfaces.

They are also made of organic cotton with side support of high-density foam encasement to add strength and durability to the mattresses.

Tencel series

Naturally hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites and other allergens, the Tencel series is perfect for people with sensitive skin or asthma.

The memory foam also helps to prevent the growth of bacteria and other microorganisms that can cause skin irritation.

And while the mattresses are exquisitely soft, they also help to relieve pressure as the memory foam moulds to the shape of the human body, distributing weight evenly while reducing pressure points.

It is also made of breathable material, preventing overheating during the night.

Sofa and other furniture

Aside from premium label mattresses, homeowners can also purchase the following items from Four Star.

Signature sofa

Choose among Four Star’s wide variety of sofa designs, including L-shaped sofas and 3-seater sofas.

Customisation is also available to personalise your sofa to fit your unique style and preferences.

Bed frames

Storage beds & pull out beds

Bed Set

Beyond mattresses and bed frames, Four Star also has bed sets with prices starting from S$99.

Dining sets

Starting from S$499, the Sintered Stone Dining Table can stay spotless for a long time with minimal effort.

Its surface is easy to clean and can withstand usual household heat sources like fresh-off-the-stove pots.

Selected models are extendable, which means you can make them bigger to accommodate more people before folding them back in to free up more space around the room.

Coffee table

With a perfect blend of style and functionality, this coffee table is perfect as a centrepiece to enhance your living room.

Wardrobe

Enjoy these benefits

All customers who have purchased an item from Four Stars will enjoy these benefits:

0 per cent GST (Four Star absorbs)

Up to a 15-year warranty for all premium mattresses

Free extended warranty for all sofas

Free delivery

Free Taxi Claim upon checkout

Free Parking upon checkout

0 per cent instalment plan for DBS/POSB/OCBC/UOB credit cards

Atome & GrabPay payment

Free gifts from Premium Brands including: Novita’s Air Purifier Phillips’ Air Fryer OTO’s Robot Cleaner



Four Star’s Kallang Flagship

Address: 44 Kallang Place, Level 1 & 2, Four Star Building, S339172

Operating Hours: 10am to 10pm daily.

Whatsapp/Call:

9234 4442 (For mattress and bed frames)

9068 1287 (For sofa and other furniture)

Website: www.fourstar.com.sg

This sponsored article by Four Star made this writer want to head down to their sale.

All images via Four Star unless otherwise stated.