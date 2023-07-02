Cleaner receives Rolex watch from Paradise Group as gift for 10 years of service

Singapore-based restaurant group Paradise Group was previously under the spotlight for giving their long-serving employees Rolex watches during their annual dinner and dance on Mar. 6, regardless of their position in the company.

Amongst the 98 Rolex watches – worth around S$10,000 each – handed out that night, one of the watches was given to cleaner Tan Ai Tee.

The 67-year-old Singaporean, who has worked with the group for a decade, had never owned a Rolex watch in her life.

“I felt very happy and touched that the bosses and company recognised me for my work here. I did not expect that as a part-timer, I can get a Rolex watch," she told The Straits Times (ST).

Worked in Paradise Group since 2013

Tan left school after Primary 6 and began working at 16.

She worked an assortment of odd jobs, including selling chicken rice in a coffee shop, assembling computer parts in a factory and working as a department store assistant.

She joined Paradise Group in 2013 as kitchen staff in its Seafood Paradise restaurant located at Defu Lane 10, sorting orders and serving customers until the restaurant closed its doors at the end of 2016.

She then became a cleaner at Paradise Group's headquarters, clocking in at 8am five days a week to keep the building spick and span until she ends her shift at 2pm.

"I cannot bear to leave my 'family' here": Tan

Tan told ST that she feels a strong sense of belonging to the company.

She shared that she cannot bear to leave her "family" there, and that she appreciates her colleagues' greetings and sharing food with her.

She also mentioned that she is appreciative of the red packets she received every Chinese New Year from the company.

Plans to leave the watch to her daughter

Tan's 76 year-old husband is retired. The couple have three children and three grandchildren.

Tan plans to leave the watch to her daughter.

For now, she keeps the watch with the other gifts Paradise Group has given her over the years, including a 2.5g Suisse gold bar she received after five years of service, and a 5g gold bar after eight years of service.

“As long as I am healthy enough to keep working, why not? I like waking up early and staying active. I think I will fall ill easily if I stop. I also feel very appreciated by the bosses here, so I intend to keep going as long as I can,” she said to ST.

A year for generosity

2023 marks an economic turnaround for many companies, who have reported large net profits post-pandemic.

This has resulted in some companies offering their employees generous bonuses.

In May 2023, Singapore Airlines announced that their staff were to receive up to 8 months' bonus after the company hit a record revenue of S$17.78 billion – a 133 per cent increase from March 2022’s S$7.62 billion.

Related stories

Top photo via and via