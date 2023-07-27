Back

Chinese tourist nearly incurs S$500 fine after bringing Mao Shan Wang durian into Sentosa hotel room

The hotel eventually waived the fine as it was the tourist's first time making the mistake.

Winnie Li | July 27, 2023, 04:42 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A Chinese family on holiday in Singapore panicked after they received a warning letter from their hotel in Sentosa, informing them that they would be charged S$500 if hotel staff detected durians or even the smell of the fruit in their hotel room.

The family had purchased a durian and brought it back to their hotel.

The mother subsequently publicised her experience on Chinese social media Xiaohongshu so that others would not repeat her mistake.

What happened

According to the post, the mother chanced upon a Mao Shan Wang durian after dinner, and she decided to purchase it even though her family members were not diehard fans of the fruit.

As she had a big dinner, she decided to bring the durian back to her hotel and feast on it later.

As such, she sealed the plastic bag containing the durian tightly, knowing that the fruit had a strong smell.

To her surprise, the next day, upon returning to her hotel room, she received a warning letter from the hotel, informing her that guests were not allowed to bring durians into their rooms.

Image via 水工匕禾页/Xiaohongshu

In the letter written in Chinese, a hotel manager explained that while the hotel recognises that durian is a fruit loved by many, the hotel has a strict "no-durian" policy because its strong smell tends to linger in the room.

"If our room service staff notice durians or the smell of durians in your room during or after your stay, we regret to inform you that we will need to impose a S$500 fine, which will be used to pay for the additional cleaning services," read the letter.

The Xiaohongshu user lamented that while she knew one should not consume durians on public transport, she never thought she also could not feast on them in her hotel, including on the balcony.

Hotel eventually waived the fine

While the warning letter sent the Xiaohongshu user into a panic at first, she said her stress was relieved after the hotel told her it would waive the fine as this was her first time making the mistake.

However, she would not be so lucky next time should she ever repeat the mistake.

At the end of her post, the Xiaohongshu user also expressed her gratitude for the hotel's flexible policy and said she would not make the same mistake in the future.

Top images via W Singapore - Sentosa Cove/Facebook & 水工匕禾页/Xiaohongshu

Comedian Jocelyn Chia's father didn't disown her, contrary to tweet announcing otherwise

Chia replied that it was a fake account, and likely a prank by 'Malaysians'.

July 27, 2023, 07:10 PM

The Strokes adds 2nd S'pore show to accommodate M'sian fans after cancellation of Good Vibes Festival

The Strokes will be performing on Aug. 2 and 3, 2023 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

July 27, 2023, 07:06 PM

S’porean single mother, 37, regains confidence after 4 years of unemployment

No longer afraid.

July 27, 2023, 07:00 PM

Shanmugam & Vivian threaten to sue Lee Hsien Yang over Ridout Road allegations

The two ministers sent lawyers' letters to Lee Hsien Yang over latter's defamatory statements regarding their rental of 26 and 31 Ridout Road.

July 27, 2023, 06:53 PM

Ng's supporters are 'people of courage' for backing the underdog publicly: presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song

Ng said he is currently working on his list of proposer, seconder, and assenters and will share their names on Nomination Day.

July 27, 2023, 06:49 PM

Ho Kwon Ping, Royston Tan & Muhd Alami Musa among S'poreans publicly supporting Tharman's presidential bid

Quite a diverse bunch.

July 27, 2023, 06:11 PM

8 well-loved mooncake brands you can find at Shopee’s Mooncake Fair from Jul. 25 to Sep. 29, 2023

Love you to the moon(cake) and back.

July 27, 2023, 05:58 PM

Retro pet site Neopets brings back 50+ classic flash games so you can relive your childhood

Happy playing.

July 27, 2023, 05:41 PM

12 S'pore men charged for drink driving offences, 1 of them fell asleep at the wheel

Don't drink and drive.

July 27, 2023, 03:09 PM

6 new purple NEL trains rolling out from Jul. 28, 2023, in time for 2024 Punggol Coast station opening

Very nice.

July 27, 2023, 03:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.