China lambasts NATO criticism & 'resolutely opposes' eastward movement into Asia-Pacific

China hit out at North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) member states for accusing it of challenging them, and strongly opposed the alliance’s "expansion" into the Asia-Pacific.

The Chinese Mission to the European Union (EU) was responding to a joint communique issued on Jul. 11 at NATO’s annual summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, which covered issues pertaining to Russia, Ukraine, China and membership.

Strongly-worded communique

The statement said that the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) “stated ambitions and coercive policies challenge our interests, security and values”.

“The PRC employs a broad range of political, economic, and military tools to increase its global footprint and project power, while remaining opaque about its strategy, intentions and military build-up.” “The PRC’s malicious hybrid and cyber operations and its confrontational rhetoric and disinformation target Allies and harm Alliance security.”

It also claimed that China was using its economic leverage to “create strategic dependencies” and boost its influence, while aiming to undermine the rules-based international order.

Nevertheless, NATO “remain[s] open to constructive engagement” with China, though it urged for protection against the country's “coercive tactics and efforts to divide the Alliance”.

China slams remarks

In response, the Chinese Mission issued a statement on Jul. 11 to express their strong opposition towards NATO naming them as a “systemic challenge” to Euro-Atlantic security.

The mission’s spokesperson said that the communique’s China-related content “disregards basic facts, wantonly distorts China's position and policies, and deliberately discredits China,” according to a translation by CTGN, the English-language arm of China's state broadcaster CCTV.

"China will firmly safeguard its sovereignty, security and development interests and resolutely opposes NATO's eastward movement into the Asia-Pacific region."

The statement also criticised NATO for interfering in affairs outside of their region, and called for the alliance to “listen to the international community's just call for peace, development and cooperation".

China also warned against any act threatening its “legitimate rights and interests”, reiterating that it will be met with a resolute response, according to a Reuters translation.

Engagement still important

At the summit, NATO’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a press conference that China was “not [their] adversary, and [they] should continue to engage”.

However, he added that “Beijing’s increasing assertiveness” was affecting European security by challenging the rules-based global order, threatening Taiwan and refusing to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Under Stoltenberg’s leadership, NATO has built closer ties with Asian powers Japan and South Korea.

Japan has been pushing for NATO to set up a liaison office in Tokyo, as reported by Reuters.

The office is meant to “ease consultations” between NATO and Japan, and is opposed by China, but also NATO member France.

Read more of our NATO summit coverage:

Top image via Twitter/@jensstoltenberg & Unsplash/aboodi vesakaran