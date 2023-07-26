Back

Thai policeman jailed for 2020 killing of beloved Chiang Mai University dog mascot

He claimed that the dog's death was accidental.

Julia Yee | July 26, 2023, 04:47 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

A police corporal in Chiang Mai, Thailand, was slapped with a six-month jail sentence for killing a dog named Tia Mor Chor.

Despite being a stray dog, the canine was well-loved by the students at Chiang Mai University (CMU), and left behind a crowd of grieving fans.

Campus pet

The stout dog got his first name from his height ("Tia" is Thai for "shorty"), and his last name "Morchor" from the Thai abbreviation of "CMU".

Image via Thai PBS World.

Tia lived at the Science Faculty, but often wandered about the campus.

He even joined the students on their activities, like the university's annual 14km freshmen run, reported Thai PBS World.

Photos of the event showed Tia sprinting valiantly in front of the runners, despite his tiny legs.

Image via Thai PBS World.

The human participants even waited for the furry guest of honour to show up before starting.

Image via Thai PBS World.

The little guy had his own Facebook page launched in 2015, called “Tia Story”, and another called “Tia Mor Chor” in 2017.

As testament to Tia's popularity, the latter page garnered more than 230,000 likes and over 267,000 followers, according to The Star.

Went missing in May 2020

Tia went missing on May. 4, 2020.

He was still present on social media up till the day before, when students posted photos of him, said The Star.

Tia was not seen in any of his usual spots from May. 4 onwards.

Anxieties were heightened when by May. 5, the campus star still hadn't showed up for his meals. People flooded the internet with his photos, imploring others to help find the dog.

Another fruitless search was carried out on May. 6.

Then came the fateful evening of May. 7, when someone discovered the body of a small dog that matched Tia’s description.

Run over by motorcycle

A carcass with wounds and broken bones was later found in a sack in the woods near Rajamangala University of Technology, Lanna campus, stated Thai PBS World.

Fears were confirmed when the implanted chip salvaged from the remains was identified as Tia's.

A CMU staff who fed Tia alerted the police, hoping to find the culprit responsible for the animal's death.

Whilst conducting their investigation, the police uncovered CCTV footage in the area where the dog was last seen, which showed a man taking Tia for a motorcycle ride.

This man was identified as police corporal Parinya Panyabutr, from the border patrol police bureau.

Tia's joy rides were not uncommon, according to the Thai news publication, who said that people would invite the dog to ride with them in the past.

Image via Thai PBS World.

According to Parinya, Tia's death was accidental — the dog fell from his motorcycle and was crushed to death under the back wheel.

Nevertheless, Tia's self-appointed guardians criticised the police corporal for keeping mum about the incident when people were actively searching for the animal.

On Jul. 25, 2023, the Chiang Mai Court convicted Parinya for the offence of animal brutality and sentenced him to six months in jail without chance of suspension.

The Facebook group Watchdog Thailand Foundation made a post approving the court's decision after a legal battle that dragged on for three years.

Immortalised

Tia's skeleton is now on display at Chiang Mai’s Veterinary Anatomy Pathology Museum.

Image via Thai PBS World.

Many people have gone to lay flowers at his burial ground, and CMU students are even requesting for a monument to honour the beloved dog, said Thai PBS World.

Top images via Khaosod English and Thai PBS World

Tharman touts 22 years of political experience on the ground as his advantage

He said he has real track record of being an unifying figure with his experience on the ground in Jurong.

July 26, 2023, 04:40 PM

S'pore man, 24, allegedly flees with S$27,000 jewellery after meeting seller on pretext of buying it

Nowhere to run.

July 26, 2023, 04:31 PM

Visit Senoko Fishery Port in the wee hours, go on hawker-led tours around Chinatown Complex & more from Aug. 4 to 20, 2023

You can’t spell community without ‘u’ and ‘i’.

July 26, 2023, 04:28 PM

7,107 marriages in S'pore ended in divorce or annulment in 2022, down 9.9% from 2021

MSF noted that marriage dissolution rates before 10th anniversary fell among more recent resident marriage cohorts.

July 26, 2023, 03:22 PM

Desmond Lee saddened by Lee Hsien Yang's use of falsehoods to attack PM Lee & bring PAP down

Desmond Lee said that Lee Hsien Yang is "pursuing (a) vendetta."

July 26, 2023, 03:16 PM

Lee Kuan Yew was my best meditation student: Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song

"I think I stand a pretty good chance, if I can explain to the people of Singapore what are my reasons for standing as president, and what I hope to do as President," he said.

July 26, 2023, 02:43 PM

Man in Arsenal jersey at Tottenham Hotspur's S'pore training session got booed & asked to leave

Football rivalry at its finest.

July 26, 2023, 02:25 PM

Merlion to undergo maintenance works on Jul. 27-28 after cracks seen on its back

The statue will be covered in scaffolding and will not be available for photo-taking.

July 26, 2023, 02:19 PM

Someone in Kembangan keeps trashing community cat's box & leaving human faeces inside

The cat's regular feeder suspects that a female resident may be the culprit.

July 26, 2023, 02:02 PM

Singtel, Starhub & M1 will retire 3G services on Jul. 31, 2024

Thank you, next.

July 26, 2023, 12:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.