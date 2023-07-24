Back

Orangutan at S'pore Zoo leans against glass to listen to heartbeat in woman's baby bump

A heartwarming moment.

Gawain Pek | July 24, 2023, 04:05 PM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

If you are looking for proof that primates are the closest animal relatives to humans, this video uploaded by TikTok user @ihsahnmohd might do the trick.

When visiting the Singapore Zoo with his expectant wife, an orangutan leaned against the exhibit's glass panel as if it was trying to listen to the foetus' heartbeat, just like a close relative would.

Human-animal interaction

The heartwarming interaction was captured in a 33-second video clip that was posted to TikTok on July 8.

The clip has since garnered 17,100 views and 1,343 likes.

In it, Ihsahn's wife can be seen pressing her baby bump against a glass panel.

On the other side, an orangutan squishes its right ear and cheek against the panel, near where her baby bump is.

Ihsahn writes in the on-screen captions that the "orangutan came to my pregnant wife and listen [sic] to the baby's heartbeat".

Gif via @ihsahnmohd/TikTok.

At one point, Ihsahn's wife leans forward to take a closer look at the orangutan's face.

The ape then turns his head to gaze curiously at the lady's baby bump, before pressing his ear and cheek against the glass again.

Gif via @ihsahnmohd/TikTok.

Clearly, that the human and ape were separated by glass did not diminish the sense of connection between the two.

@ihsahnmohd Orang utan listening to baby in [email protected] Zoo #singapore #singaporezoo #singaporetiktok #orangutan #wholesome #fyp ♬ Home (Option 3 - The Young Ebenezers

In the comments, Ihsahn shared in his response to a comment that it "was a really good experience".

One commenter noted that the name of the orangutan is Charlie, and that he was comfortable with humans as he had been "hand raised from young".

Screenshot via @ihsahnmohd/TikTok.

Another commenter pointed out this behaviour was not a first for Charlie, as he had done the same thing with their mother.

Screenshot via @ihsahnmohd/TikTok.

46-year-old Charlie often spends time people-watching

Charlie is a 46-year-old male Sumatran orangutan born on Dec. 1, 1977, in Zoo Negara located in Selangor, Malaysia.

Photo courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group.

Orangutans have a lifespan of 35 to 40 years in the wild, and up to 60 years under human care.

Charlie arrived in Singapore on Jun. 8, 2005, as part of an exchange programme with Zoo Negara.

The exchange is meant to ensure a sustainable population of orangutans under human care.

As of Jul. 14, 2023, Charlie weighs 96kg.

The male ape is known to like the attention of humans, owing to his being hand-raised since young.

Photo courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group.

Photo courtesy of Mandai Wildlife Group.

Charlie's favourite pastime includes people-watching, and is most intrigued by women and children.

He can be regularly seen in front of his glass-fronted exhibit to observe visitors.

As for the affectionate behaviour observed in the TikTok clip,  Charlie, and orangutans in general, are not the only ones known to display such behaviours.

"This curious behaviour is not unique to Charlie as there have been many instances of great apes showing interest and being sensitive towards not only expectant ladies, but infants and children as well," a Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson told Mothership.

Sumatran orangutans are classified as "critically endangered" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List.

Top image via @ihsahnmohd/TikTok

The 1975 cancels Jakarta & Taipei shows in wake of lead singer & bandmate onstage kiss in M'sia

The band said they didn't take this decision lightly.

July 24, 2023, 04:08 PM

Hong Kong burger joint Honbo to open 1st overseas outlet at CHIJMES on Jul. 28, 2023

Good meat.

July 24, 2023, 03:49 PM

NEA launches heat stress indicator on myENV app & website

Check it before you head out for outdoor activities.

July 24, 2023, 03:35 PM

S'pore police: Late police officer worked fewer than 30 days in 2022, had police called on him following incident at home

The police said more updates will be provided in due course.

July 24, 2023, 03:00 PM

Tan Cheng Bock says he'll contest in next general election, likely in West Coast GRC

Tan said the Progress Singapore Party is ready for the next GE regardless of when it would be held.

July 24, 2023, 01:47 PM

S'pore woman waits 2 months for HDB flat eligibility letter, HDB says longer waiting time due to high volume

According to HDB, there were system glitches during the May sales launch.

July 24, 2023, 01:36 PM

More polling stations to be set up for Presidential Elections 2023

The ELD will increase the number of polling stations to 1,264 from 1,097.

July 24, 2023, 01:25 PM

Telok Ayer microbrewery offers free beer if you can hold your bladder for 1 hour

Don't bring your friends with small bladders.

July 24, 2023, 12:50 PM

6 dogs from South Korea on euthanasia list can be brought into S'pore to be adopted

Poor dogs.

July 24, 2023, 11:44 AM

UK man flies 10,000km to watch football match at Our Tampines Hub, calls it 'world's weirdest stadium'

It's a good weird.

July 24, 2023, 10:31 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.