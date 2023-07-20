Changi airport handled 14.6 million passenger movements in 2nd quarter of 2023, or 87% pre-pandemic levels

Changi Airport continues to witness steady growth in passenger traffic, registering 14.6 million passenger movements from April to June 2023, announced the Changi Airport Group (CAG) in a Jul. 20 media release.

This number was 87 per cent of what was registered in Q2 2019 before the pandemic.

Aircraft movements in Q2 2023 had also reached 81,400 or 86 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

Listed alphabetically, the top five traffic markets for the quarter were Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

In particular, the traffic to and from northeast Asia continued to show steady improvement, rising from around 50 per cent of pre-Covid levels in January 2023 to 75 per cent by June 2023.

However, the statement did not further specify the countries in northeast Asia.

5.12 million passenger movements in June 2023

Specifically, in June 2023, the airport handled 5.12 million passenger movements, crossing five million for the first time since the pandemic struck Singapore in January 2020.

This translates to 88 per cent of the passenger movements in June 2019.

In terms of aircraft movements, a total of 27,500 landings and take-offs were recorded, or about 88 per cent of the June 2019 level.

Currently, Changi has regained more than 80 per cent of its pre-Covid city links, and the CAG said it looks forward to strengthening connectivity to more points in Southeast Asia and China in the second half of the year, said Lim Ching Kiat, CAG's executive vice president for air hub and cargo development.

As of Jul. 1, 99 airlines operate over 6,300 weekly scheduled flights at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to 148 cities in 49 countries and territories worldwide.

Top images via Unsplash