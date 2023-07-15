Construction worker, 30, dies at Changi Airport work site after getting hit by broken component

A 30-year-old construction worker passed away after being hit by a broken component within a skid-steer loader cabin while operating the machine at a worksite within Changi Airport on Jul. 13, 2023.

Photos of the aftermath of the incident were put up online.

A few other workers were seen on one side of the road while at least two police officers were present at the scene.

This is the third workplace death at the Changi East project, The Straits Times reported.

MOM is investigating

In response to Mothership's queries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) confirmed that a fatal workplace incident had taken place at a worksite at Changi East Perimeter Roadway on Thursday at about 4:45pm.

The area includes the construction of Terminal 5 (T5) and a new runway for Changi Airport.

A 30-year-old Indian national construction worker was operating a skid-steer loader, a compact machine used to move or load materials, when he was hit by a broken component within the cabin.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by an attending doctor, according to the ministry.

In the statement, MOM also identified the developer of the project to be Changi Airport Group (CAG) and the occupier, as well as employer, to be Hock Lian Seng Infrastructure.

The ministry said it is investigating the incident and has instructed the occupier to stop all machinery operations at the worksite.

It also reminded companies that all machinery and equipment must be used and maintained in accordance with the manufacturer's recommendation as a general safety measure.

Police investigations ongoing, CAG to provide assistance to worker's family

The Singapore Police Force told Mothership that the police do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations. Police investigations are ongoing.

Mothership also understands that the Changi Airport Group is working with the employer of the construction worker to provide assistance to his family.

However, as police investigations are ongoing, CAG will not be able to comment further.

Melvin Yong to file adjournment motion in Parliament

The fatal incident also prompted Melvin Yong, the director of industrial relations field at the National Trade Union Congress (NTUC), to publish a Facebook post drawing attention to workplace safety and workers' lives.

According to Yong, this incident took place merely three days after the last workplace fatality, and there have been five workplace fatalities in less than two months out of the heightened safety period implemented by MOM.

As such, he announced that he intends to file an adjournment motion in Parliament in August 2023 to highlight the Labour Movement's concerns, ask for the government's response to the recent spate of workplace fatalities, and propose what more can be done to enhance workplace safety.

Top images via Complaint Singapore Unrestricted/Facebook