Famed French pastry chef Cédric Grolet opening shop in Orchard, 1st outlet in Asia

Famed French pastry chef Cédric Grolet is opening a shop in Singapore.

Called Cédric Grolet Singapore, this will be the award-winning patisserie's fourth outlet worldwide and its first in Asia.

Opening in early September 2023, his new patisserie will be at COMO Orchard.

He is best known for his desserts that resemble fruits.

The Singapore shop will offer creations inspired by fruits and flowers, featuring pastries, sandwiches and a Singapore-exclusive tea menu.

These pastries will also be available for both dine-in and takeaway.

Cédric Grolet Singapore

Como Orchard, Bideford Rd, #28-30 S229922

Opening hours: 9am to 9pm, daily.

Top photos from Cédric Grolet's Instagram