Human-loving cat with heart-shaped fur marking up for adoption, does tricks too

Toffee, a "human-loving" cat with a very fitting marking on his fur, is up for adoption.

The cat was rescued in Punggol, according to a Facebook post advertising his adoption.

Wears his love

According to user Lee Siew Yian, Toffee "wears his love", and is an affectionate cat both inside and out.

Not only will he sleep next to you, he's also the jealous type — which is why he needs to be rehomed to a single-cat household.

"So he can get all the love he wants," Lee wrote.

Toffee also knows how to do a "paw-shake", and is apparently not averse to belly rubs.

He is, however, wary of vacuum machines.

Too cute.

If you're hoping to get acquainted with Toffee IRL, there'll be a meet-and-greet session on Jul. 29 at MacPherson.

Alternatively, you can fill in this questionnaire to arrange a weekday viewing session with the cat himself.

Top photo via Lee Siew Yian/Facebook