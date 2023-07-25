Back

Human-loving cat with heart-shaped fur marking up for adoption, does tricks too

Not a fan of vacuum machines though.

Ilyda Chua | July 25, 2023, 09:20 AM

Events

Mothership WhatsApp banner

Mothership Telegram banner

Toffee, a "human-loving" cat with a very fitting marking on his fur, is up for adoption.

The cat was rescued in Punggol, according to a Facebook post advertising his adoption.

Wears his love

According to user Lee Siew Yian, Toffee "wears his love", and is an affectionate cat both inside and out.

Photo from Lee Siew Yian/Facebook

Not only will he sleep next to you, he's also the jealous type — which is why he needs to be rehomed to a single-cat household.

"So he can get all the love he wants," Lee wrote.

Toffee also knows how to do a "paw-shake", and is apparently not averse to belly rubs.

He is, however, wary of vacuum machines.

Too cute.

Photo from Lee Siew Yian/Facebook

If you're hoping to get acquainted with Toffee IRL, there'll be a meet-and-greet session on Jul. 29 at MacPherson.

Alternatively, you can fill in this questionnaire to arrange a weekday viewing session with the cat himself.

Top photo via Lee Siew Yian/Facebook

Worker's Party MP Faisal Manap in ICU for a cardiac condition

Get well soon.

July 25, 2023, 01:09 PM

Up to S$130 cash reward & other perks from DBS/POSB for NSFs

Freebies and free money, why not.

July 25, 2023, 12:56 PM

M'sia football fan alleges he was assaulted by Johor Military Force personnel during FA Cup final

The case is under investigation.

July 25, 2023, 12:46 PM

McDonald's Nasi Lemak Burger back on Jul. 27, but with a twist

Good things come to those who wait.

July 25, 2023, 12:44 PM

S'porean man, 26, allegedly knifed man & woman, 39 & 31, at Raffles Place

He was charged on Jul. 25, 2023.

July 25, 2023, 12:32 PM

Restaurant in China sells Hainanese chicken rice sushi, 3 for 19.90 yuan (S$3.70)

A serving of rice with a serving of chicken.

July 25, 2023, 12:18 PM

Zoe Tay shares her bedtime routine to get 7 hours of quality sleep every night

Living healthily is about creating simple lifestyle habits that will benefit our sleep, exercise and diet, and sticking to them.

July 25, 2023, 11:52 AM

S'pore to China SIA ticket prices soar above S$2,000 following 15-day visa-free travel resumption

An SIA economy ticket from Singapore to Shanghai this weekend costs as much as S$2,878.

July 25, 2023, 11:40 AM

Lorry driver jams brakes to avoid hitting hen & chicks crossing Joo Chiat road

Why did the chicken cross the road?

July 25, 2023, 11:21 AM

Jilted S'porean man, 21, assaults & rapes mother, 17, of his child, 5, after seeing her with another man

He also stabbed her right thigh with a screwdriver.

July 25, 2023, 10:10 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.