Can S'pore air force jets stop flying over Sengkang & Punggol?

Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen provided a written answer to a parliamentary question filed by Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament Jamus Lim regarding the jets that have been flying over Sengkang and Punggol from Paya Lebar Airbase.

Lim asked whether there are alternative flight paths that can avoid flying over the two estates and, if there are, can the ministry consider these alternatives instead to reduce the impact on residents in Sengkang and Punggol.

Unfortunately, there is no better alternative.

How the flight path was designed

Ng replied in a written reply on Jul. 3. that the departure flight path of Air Force's aircraft from Paya Lebar Air Base (PLAB) has been carefully designed, taking into consideration of population safety and airspace constraints.

For safety reason, the aircraft take off from PLAB towards the North, as the area to the immediate North of PLAB is much less populated compared to that to the immediate South, Ng said.

Ng added that soon after taking off, the aircraft have to bank a sharp left in order to avoid flying into foreign airspace to the North and affecting Changi Airport’s air traffic to the East. The turn continues towards the South to avoid Seletar Airport in the West.

Any alternative departure flight path from PLAB would incur higher population safety risk at take off, or enter the airspace of our neighbour or around our airports.

Not the first time MP asked

This is not the first time an MP asked or raised concerns about the aircraft flying over northeastern Singapore.

In 2020, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) agreed to reduce the flying frequency of their planes during the exam period after Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Yeo Wan Ling shared residents' feedback about the noises caused by the aircraft.

Yeo added that Paya Lebar Airbase will also be relocated nearer to the coast from 2030 onwards, lowering the number of RSAF planes flying overhead Punggol residents.

