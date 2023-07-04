Back

Can S'pore air force jets stop flying over Sengkang & Punggol?

No better alternative.

Zhangxin Zheng | July 04, 2023, 09:54 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen provided a written answer to a parliamentary question filed by Sengkang GRC Member of Parliament Jamus Lim regarding the jets that have been flying over Sengkang and Punggol from Paya Lebar Airbase.

Lim asked whether there are alternative flight paths that can avoid flying over the two estates and, if there are, can the ministry consider these alternatives instead to reduce the impact on residents in Sengkang and Punggol.

Unfortunately, there is no better alternative.

How the flight path was designed

Ng replied in a written reply on Jul. 3. that the departure flight path of Air Force's aircraft from Paya Lebar Air Base (PLAB) has been carefully designed, taking into consideration of population safety and airspace constraints.

For safety reason, the aircraft take off from PLAB towards the North, as the area to the immediate North of PLAB is much less populated compared to that to the immediate South, Ng said.

Ng added that soon after taking off, the aircraft have to bank a sharp left in order to avoid flying into foreign airspace to the North and affecting Changi Airport’s air traffic to the East. The turn continues towards the South to avoid Seletar Airport in the West.

Any alternative departure flight path from PLAB would incur higher population safety risk at take off, or enter the airspace of our neighbour or around our airports.

Not the first time MP asked

This is not the first time an MP asked or raised concerns about the aircraft flying over northeastern Singapore.

In 2020, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) agreed to reduce the flying frequency of their planes during the exam period after Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MP Yeo Wan Ling shared residents' feedback about the noises caused by the aircraft.

Yeo added that Paya Lebar Airbase will also be relocated nearer to the coast from 2030 onwards, lowering the number of RSAF planes flying overhead Punggol residents.

Top image from RSAF/Facebook

82 victims in S'pore conned by freecycling scams since May 2023, lost S$2,500

They paid for the delivery fee but did not receive the items.

July 04, 2023, 01:15 PM

UOB debit card applications in S'pore & Vietnam up 130% following Taylor Swift presale partnership

More young customers for UOB.

July 04, 2023, 01:09 PM

1.5 million S'poreans getting up to S$700 in cash in August. Check if you're one of them.

Money, money, money.

July 04, 2023, 01:00 PM

'Physically able' elderly should return trays, no enforcement on those with 'genuine difficulties': Grace Fu

Cleaners will help those who genuinely cannot do so.

July 04, 2023, 12:41 PM

Man, in his 20s, apparently ran away & didn't pay S$500 for tattoo done at Far East Plaza studio

Variation of dine and dash.

July 04, 2023, 12:35 PM

No pets allowed on S'pore public transport except guide dogs: Iswaran

A question was raised in Parliament whether there can be a pilot study on allowing pets onto public transport.

July 04, 2023, 11:23 AM

UK music producer moved to tears after listening to Stefanie Sun for the 1st time

Mandopop queen.

July 04, 2023, 10:26 AM

Man, 47, arrested for allegedly molesting boy, 14, at Marine Terrace

The man will be charged today (Jul. 4) with aggravated outrage of modesty.

July 04, 2023, 09:48 AM

Every Ridout Road tree checked by arborist before removal, except for 1 tree that failed in bad weather: Edwin Tong

He said many trees were also planted as part of improvement works.

July 04, 2023, 09:46 AM

Supermoon shines in S'pore sky through clouds trying to steal its thunder

Brighter than my future.

July 03, 2023, 11:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.