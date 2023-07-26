Back

British expat in S'pore for almost 20 years says living here 'a blessing'

She is thankful she can wake up and live in this place.

Ruth Chai | July 26, 2023, 05:53 PM

"Every morning I wake up and I think one of my biggest blessings is living in Singapore," says Sally Forrest, a British expat who has been living in Singapore for the past 20 years.

Sitting outdoors at one of the eateries along that strip of shops in Holland Village, she discussed a myriad of topics with Singapore-based YouTuber Max Chernov in a video.

These topics include why Singapore is such a big draw for her, the reasons she has never applied for a Singapore citizenship, and the difficulties of settling down elsewhere in Asia.

"This wouldn't happen in Singapore"

The most illuminating aspect of the video was Forrest's addiction to the Singapore way of life after living on the sunny island for so many years.

The main convenience she has grown accustomed to is the country's efficiency, which is something she greatly appreciates and does not find elsewhere.

She also said Singapore can coach other countries on being efficient.

She added that whenever she travels abroad for holiday, she often repeats a phrase to her husband: "This wouldn't happen in Singapore."

Elaborating further, she highlighted that everything in Singapore is highly organised, efficient, and "everything runs perfectly".

Recognising herself as an organised person, she said the country's systems and lifestyle suit her perfectly.

The expat also used the words "courteous" and "respectful" to describe Singapore's systems.

Bangkok vs. Singapore

When asked about the biggest differences between Bangkok and Singapore, she chuckled.

Forrest had settled in Thailand for a short period of time before coming to Singapore.

"In Bangkok, anything goes," she said, highlighting that the regulation and lack of a wild side in Singapore is something she enjoys and appreciates now that she is older.

She also pointed out the difference in cleanliness and pollution between the two cities, preferring Singapore's environment to Bangkok's.

However, she said there is a certain air of "wildness" which Bangkok has that Singapore lacks, and explained that it is this sense of the unhinged that attracts people to the Thai capital.

Forrest's background

Forrest worked in senior management positions in the United Kingdom for 18 years before moving to Thailand, and shortly after, to Singapore, where she resides till this day.

She mentioned that she was commissioned in the British Army when she was younger, and hence swore an allegiance to the crown and her queen.

In addition, her father was a policeman and very proud to be British.

These two factors heavily contributed to her reluctance to give up her British citizenship.

"I'd break too many hearts," she joked.

However, she added that since the queen's death in 2022, and her father's passing, she has reconsidered the idea of applying for a Singapore citizenship.

"I do see Singapore as home, I really do. My whole life is here," she added.

First impressions

The language barrier that Forrest experienced in Thailand is an issue she does not face in Singapore.

The prevalence of English has also made it convenient for her to live here.

She explained that when she arrived in Thailand, she was puzzled as "'yes' doesn't mean 'yes'".

The language barrier between her and the locals only exacerbated communication problems.

However, the Thai locals she spoke to would not admit that they did not understand her words, and miscommunication problems would compound.

Chernov pointed out that this issue is prevalent in Asia, as many Asians are afraid of "losing face".

You can watch the full video here.

Top photo via YouTube

