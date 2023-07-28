New Brickland MRT station between Choa Chu Kang & Bukit Gombak ready in 2034

A new MRT station will be constructed between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak stations on the North-South Line.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) released information about the upcoming station, tentatively called NS3A Brickland Station, on Jul. 28.

Here are the artist's impressions of the new station:

Design and construction works on Brickland Station will commence in 2024.

It is expected to be completed in 2034.

When it is operational, the new station is expected to benefit commuters in the area, especially those staying in Keat Hong, Bukit Batok West, Pavilion Park and Tengah town’s Brickland district.

The station will also serve existing educational institutions in the vicinity, such as ITE College West, Swiss Cottage Secondary School and St. Anthony’s Primary School.

Travelling time towards the city centre and the upcoming commercial hub in the Jurong Lake District is expected to be cut down by 15 minutes.

To minimise disruptions to train operations between Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak stations, the Land Transport Authority will construct a new viaduct and crossover tracks, which will maintain connections for the existing North-South Line tracks.