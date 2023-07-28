Back

Secondhand bookstore Beauty World Book Centre having closing down sale until Sep. 30, 2023

40% off all titles storewide.

Daniel Seow | July 28, 2023, 06:53 PM

After a storied history spanning more than three decades, the beloved secondhand bookstore Beauty World Book Centre will be closing its doors on Sep. 30, 2023.

But until then, if you are looking to pick up some pre-loved books that are in good condition, the store is having a 40 per cent discount on all titles storewide.

Closing due to high rentals

When Mothership spoke to the 75-year-old owner, surnamed Chan, he explained that the store's closure is due to an increase in rent.

Chan initially planned to close the store in September 2022, when his rent was raised from S$1,400 to S$2,000 by his new landlord.

However, he decided to keep the store open for the benefit of his customers, and renewed his lease until end-September 2023.

After that, Chan was told that the rental rates will be fixed at S$2,400 a month, which he feels is untenable.

After closing the store, he intends to retire.

Wide variety of titles

Chan's store has a wide variety of books, with both non-fiction and fiction titles available.

There is a large section targeted towards younger audiences, including young adult titles, such as the "Divergent" and "Percy Jackson" series.

Prices vary from as low as S$6 to about S$15, based on the titles on display.

Chinese titles are also available.

During Mothership's visit, a few teenage students also entered the store to browse the titles, as they had found out there was a sale going on.

Chan said he appreciates the support that old and new customers have shown him.

In fact, media coverage about the stall's closure last year led to renewed interest from customers, and helped to keep his store open.

"And because of the sale, some of my shelves are already empty," Chan noted with a smile.

Address: Beauty World Book Centre, #03-08 Beauty World Centre, 144 Upper Bukit Timah Rd, Singapore 588177.

Opening hours: 11:30am to 8:30pm from Tuesdays to Fridays, 11am to 8:30pm for Saturday and Sunday, closed on Mondays.

All photos by Daniel Seow.

