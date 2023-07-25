Cat keeps licking other cat's head till bald, patch covered with wacky hats

Humans are not the only ones suffering from receding hairlines.

A cat named Hobbes on TikTok also suffers from balding as a result of his friend's aggressive grooming.

To solve the issue, his cat owner decided to put on unique-looking hats on Hobbes to cover his balding patch.

"Poor Hobbes was balding," Hobbes's owner shared in a TikTok video.

Look closer and you'll see that the middle part of Hobbes's head had significantly sunk in.

The reason for Hobbes's receding fur?

Not fungus or ringworm, but another pet cat named Juan who grooms him aggressively.

Have you seen a meowther-in-law like this?

To fight off Juan's aggressive grooming, their owner decided to use hats to cover Hobbes' balding patch.

And not just any ordinary hats. Hobbes has been showing off some unique-looking hats on TikTok.

In the same TikTok video, the cat's owner said that she is trying to teach Juan to be less aggressive with his licks.

Meanwhile, with the help of his cool hats, it (hopefully) wouldn't be long before Hobbe's missing patch of fur grows back.

Top image via @juanwillworkfortreats/TikTok.