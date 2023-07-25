Back

Cat keeps licking other cat's head till bald, patch covered with wacky hats

Who says balding only affects humans?

Keyla Supharta | July 25, 2023, 05:01 PM

Humans are not the only ones suffering from receding hairlines.

A cat named Hobbes on TikTok also suffers from balding as a result of his friend's aggressive grooming.

To solve the issue, his cat owner decided to put on unique-looking hats on Hobbes to cover his balding patch.

"Poor Hobbes was balding"

"Poor Hobbes was balding," Hobbes's owner shared in a TikTok video.

Image via @juanwillworkfortreats/TikTok.

Look closer and you'll see that the middle part of Hobbes's head had significantly sunk in.

A close-up. Image via @juanwillworkfortreats/TikTok.

The reason for Hobbes's receding fur?

Not fungus or ringworm, but another pet cat named Juan who grooms him aggressively.

Gifs via @juanwillworkfortreats/TikTok.

Have you seen a meowther-in-law like this?

To fight off Juan's aggressive grooming, their owner decided to use hats to cover Hobbes' balding patch.

And not just any ordinary hats. Hobbes has been showing off some unique-looking hats on TikTok.

Looking at the cause of all his problems with an orange on his head. Image via @juanwillworkfortreats/TikTok.

Image via @juanwillworkfortreats/TikTok.

Going to jog or trek later. Image via @juanwillworkfortreats/TikTok.

Bet you've never seen a meowther-in-law like me. Image via @juanwillworkfortreats/TikTok.

In the same TikTok video, the cat's owner said that she is trying to teach Juan to be less aggressive with his licks.

Meanwhile, with the help of his cool hats, it (hopefully) wouldn't be long before Hobbe's missing patch of fur grows back.

@juanwillworkfortreatsno hats for Hobbes

♬ Cupid – Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) – Sped Up Version - sped up 8282

Top image via @juanwillworkfortreats/TikTok.

