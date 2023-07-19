Back

Aljunied GRC MPs to take turns manning meet-the-people sessions in Serangoon: Sylvia Lim

Arrangements for other duties and ground work are still being discussed.

Gawain Pek | July 19, 2023, 02:19 PM

Events

Residents in the Serangoon division of Aljunied GRC will be taken care of by the rest of the Workers' Party (WP) members of parliament (MP) in turn, WP Chair Sylvia Lim announced at a press conference on July 19.

This comes after the resignations of incumbent MP Leon Perera and WP Youth Wing President Nicole Seah, following the discovery of their extramarital affair.

Meet-the-people session will go on as usual

Elaborating on the handover arrangements in Aljunied GRC, Lim said that meet-the-people sessions in Serangoon division will go on as usual at the two locations in Serangoon North and Serangoon Avenue 4.

"Aljunied GRC MPs are collectively responsible for all the residents of Aljunied GRC, including those living in Serangoon division," Lim stated.

"Aljunied MPs have already been rostered to the end of the year," the WP Chair added.

Regarding other "duties and ground work", no arrangements were announced at the press conference.

However, Lim shared that the team will be meeting with the Serangoon team of volunteers to work these out.

Residents will be cared for: Lim

Lim further assured residents that the WP will use its "best efforts" to make sure that residents are "well cared for".

"I myself am familiar with the ground in Serangoon, having been an MP there for nine years prior to my current assignment," Lim explained.

Residents who require assistance can reach out to WP via email ([email protected]), Lim pointed out.

