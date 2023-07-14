Alice Ho, local actress & qigong advocate, passes away at age 72

Veteran Mediacorp actress He Xunzhen, also known as Alice Ho, has passed away at the age of 72.

Part-time actress and qigong advocate

Ho, who has acted in more than 50 television series, started acting in minor roles in local television series since 1997.

You might remember her as the "Beansprout Auntie" from the 2003 show "Holland V".

The last series she acted in was "从零开始“（The Sky is Still Blue) earlier this year.

In addition to working as a part-time actress, Ho was an active qigong practitioner who co-founded the Qigong Shi Ba Shi Association Singapore in 1987, to promote the sport locally.

Ho served as the chairman for 31 years, until she stepped down from her position two years ago to serve as a consultant.

On the association's Facebook page, she was recognised as its chief trainer, and was actively involved in numerous qigong events.

Funeral-goers performed a qigong routine as tribute

Ho passed away on July 9, due to a bacterial infection after undergoing uterine surgery, reported 8World News.

At her funeral on July 13, more than 50 people performed a qigong routine to send her off.

Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported that on the first day of the funeral, nearly 200 people came to express their condolences, and some of Ho's former students made videos to remember her.

Her daughter, Cai Wenshan, told Shin Min that her mother was a very cheerful person who had a lot of friends.

Ho also kept a busy lifestyle, even teaching online qigong classes during the pandemic.

Cai added that her mother originally planned to travel to Japan to participate in a qigong competition at the end of July.

“Even though she had just done a surgery, she believed that she would have recovered within three weeks. She was exceptionally strong-willed,” Cai said.

Top image from meWATCH / Qigong Shi Ba Shi Association Singapore on Facebook.